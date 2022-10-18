'Dahmer': Niecy Nash Explains How She Coped With Filming Her 'Most Challenging Job to Date'

As Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffre Dahmer Story continues to dominate the Netflix charts, star Niecy Nash has opened up about how challenging the series really was to film. The 52-year-old actress made a post on Instagram, saying plainly: "Dahmer was my most challenging job to date." She said that the dark subject matter made it hard to keep her mental health in order during filming.

"Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan," Nash wrote, referencing her co-star Evan Peters. Peters played serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer himself in the Netflix original series, while Nash played his neighbor, Glenda Cleveland. In text overlaying her video, Nash wrote: "People ask, how did I make it thru filming Dahmer? My love JB was my rock, I was also filming Reno at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set and my girl Cardi B!"

Nash tagged Netflix, series creator Ryan Murphy, her co-star Teshi Thomas, the official Reno 911 account, her daughter, her wife Jessica Betts and Cardi B all in the post. Nash has worked with Murphy many times before and has been as eager for the Reno 911 revival as the rest of the cast. As for her personal relationships, she has been opening up about them more and more on Instagram.

Nash's three children come from her first marriage to minister Don Nash. Her second wedding was documented in a TLC reality TV series, with a man named Jay Tucker. Finally, in 2020 Nash revealed her relationship with singer Betts, but said that she did not want to label her sexual orientation nor did she consider this a "coming out."

As many fans have speculated, Nash needed all the help she could get to stay positive during the filming of Dahmer. The 10-episode series is a dark dramatization of one of the most reviled serial murderers in modern history. Nash played the difficult role of Glenda – the neighbor whose persistent suspicion finally ended Dahmer's killing spree after over a decade. Since its release nearly a month ago, it has become the second-most-watched English-language series in Netflix history.

Still, Dahmer has become controversial among critics and commenters. Some believe it has sensationalized a somber topic without adding any new insights, playing to a macabre interest and nothing more. Many also feel it is unfair to the families of Dahmer's victims, who have now been forced to see their worst nightmare rehashed in the public eye. So far, Netflix and the cast and crew of this series have not addressed these criticisms directly.