Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (October 17)

Netflix is stocking its streaming library to the brim this week with a fresh slate of content that will be a big show for the streamer's original programming! Well in the midst of its October 2022 content list, this week will see the streamer adding 18 new titles to its content catalogue, and they're all Netflix original series and films. This week's list of incoming titles includes plenty of big surprises, especially when it comes to Netflix's reality TV lineup. Not only will subscribers get treated to a new season of Somebody Feed Phil, but just weeks after the Season 2 edition of After the Altar, Netflix is taking viewers back into the pods for Season 3 of Love Is Blind, the streamer's original dating series that tests whether or not love truly is blind. The reality lineup will get a bit of scare, though, too, when 28 Days Haunted, a new program that sends brave souls into some of the most haunted locations across America, arrives. Meanwhile, true crime lovers will be treated to a new installment of Unsolved Mysteries. You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer's three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

'Somebody Feed Phil: Season 6' Netflix is promising another mouth-watering, hunger-inducing, travel-jealous start to the weekend with the Season 6 debut of Somebody Feed Phil. Initially premiering on the streamer back in January of 2018, the series follows Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal as he travels the globe in search of the most tantalizingly delicious meals from across the world. After traveling to Bangkok, Lisbon, Mexico City, Marrakesh, Seoul, Montreal, Chicago, London, and many more cities across the globe, Rosenthal's latest adventure, set to drop on Tuesday, Oct. 18, will see him traveling to Philadelphia, Croatia, Austin, Santiago, and Nashville. prevnext

'Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 3' After a two year wait, Netflix's hit Unsolved Mysteries reboot is set to return on Wednesday. A reboot of the true crime series that first debuted in the late '80s, and was hosted by the legendary Robert Stack, Unsolved Mysteries uses re-enactments and interviews to retell the circumstances of cases that have never been solved, including perplexing disappearances, shocking murders and, paranormal encounters. After tackling everything from the mysterious death of a former White House aide to ghost sightings after a tsunami in Japan, "we've only began to scratch the surface," with Volume 3 set to feature more unexplained deaths, baffling disappearances, and bizarre paranormal activity. The upcoming volume will play out a little different than the past two volumes, with new episodes dropping over a three-week period with three episodes airing per week. prevnext

'Love Is Blind: Season 3' After dropping Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 2 last month, Netflix subscribers are getting another dose of the hit Netflix original dating series when Love Is Blind season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The hit series follows a group of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like, as they take on a less conventional approach to modern dating: the singles meet in "pods" and are unable to meet face-to-face until they decided to get married. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony. Co-host Vanessa Lachey teased to PopCulture.com that the upcoming season is "spicy." Filmed in Dallas, Texas, Lachey shared, "it's a different city and therefore it's going to be a different show. Every city offers different characters and different dynamics. And this season, it's a spicy one. I'll say that." New episodes of Love Is Blind Season 3 drop weekly. prevnext

'28 Days Haunted' Spooky season is here, and Netflix is aiming to scare up plenty of frights with the latest addition to its reality TV lineup: 28 Days Haunted. Slated to debut on Friday, Oct. 21, the new Netflix original series follows three brave teams as they enter in some of America's most renowned and haunted locations, where they will spend 28 days, for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. prevnext

'Descendant' The Sundance Award-winning documentary Descendant arrives on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary is set in Africatown, a small community in Alabama, where the descendants of the Clotilda seek justice and healing. The last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States, the Clotilda docked in Mobile Bay in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, and was later burned and its existence denied. In 2019, the remains of the ship were discovered, and "after a century shrouded in secrecy and speculation, descendants of the Clotilda's survivors are reclaiming their story." prevnext

What else is being added this week? October 17

Waffles + Mochi's Restaurant – NETFLIX FAMILY October 18

Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy Live From Los Angeles – NETFLIX COMEDY

LiSA Another Great Day – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY October 19

The Green Glove Gang – NETFLIX SERIES

Notre-Dame – NETFLIX SERIES

The School for Good and Evil – NETFLIX FILM

The Green Glove Gang – NETFLIX SERIES

The Stranger – NETFLIX FILM October 21

Barbarians II – NETFLIX SERIES

From Scratch – NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule – NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God's Tale – NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys – NETFLIX FAMILY prevnext