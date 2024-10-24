‘Cruel Intentions’ Reboot Series Trailer Released

Prime Video has unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated Cruel Intentions series, revealing a contemporary reimagining of the iconic 1999 film. All eight episodes will debut on Nov. 21, transporting the provocative narrative from high school hallways to the competitive realm of college Greek life.

The series follows step-siblings Caroline Merteuil (Sarah Catherine Hook) and Lucien Valmont (Zac Burgess), who dominate the social hierarchy at Manchester College, a prestigious institution near Washington, DC. Their position of power is threatened when a hazing incident jeopardizes their Greek charter, leading Caroline to propose a dangerous arrangement with her stepbrother.

The central plot revolves around Caroline’s scheme to salvage her sorority’s reputation by recruiting the vice president’s daughter, Annie (Savannah Lee Smith). In a scene echoing the original film’s infamous wager, Caroline propositions Lucien: “I need you to convince her in the way only you can.” When he inquires about his reward, she responds with the tempting offer, “What you’ve always wanted. Me.”

The trailer pays homage to several memorable elements from the 1999 film, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, and Reese Witherspoon. Notable callbacks include an updated version of The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony,” the appearance of a signature black convertible, and the notorious rosary necklace concealing illicit contents.

Other nostalgic references include a reimagined pool scene reminiscent of the original’s swimming sequence and intimate moments between Caroline and Annie that mirror the film’s Central Park kiss. The series also features Sean Patrick Thomas, who appeared in the 1999 movie as Ronald, though he now portrays a new character, Professor Hank Chadwick.

One notable departure from current teen dramas is the show’s decision to set the story in a world without social media, potentially avoiding complications that modern technology would introduce to such a plot. This choice aligns with the original novel’s letter-based format, which consisted of character correspondence through letters.

The creative team includes developers Pheobe Fisher and Sara Goodman, who previously collaborated on Prime Video’s I Know What You Did Last Summer. The series maintains connections to the original film through executive producers Neal H. Moritz and Roger Kumble, with Moritz having produced and Kumble having written and directed the 1999 version, per Deadline.

Additional cast members include Sara Silva as CeCe Carroway (a reimagined version of Selma Blair’s Cecile), John Harlan Kim as Blaise Powell, Khobe Clarke as Scott Russell, and Brooke Lena Johnson as Beatrice Worth. Claire Forlani joins the ensemble, replacing Laura Benanti, who departed due to scheduling conflicts.

The series marks the latest adaptation of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos’ 1782 novel Les Liaisons Dangereuses. The franchise previously spawned two direct-to-video sequels: Cruel Intentions 2 (2001) and Cruel Intentions 3 (2004).

An attempted television continuation at NBC in 2015, which would have featured Gellar reprising her role as Kathryn, failed to advance beyond the pilot stage, according to Deadline. Viewers interested in revisiting the source material can find the 1999 Cruel Intentions film streaming for free with advertisements on Amazon’s FreeVee service.