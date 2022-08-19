'Criminal Minds' Returns to Netflix Shortly After CBS Series' Exit From Streamer

Criminal Minds is back on Netflix just seven weeks after the beloved CBS procedural series made headlines for leaving the streamer. Until June 30, 12 of the 15 Criminal Minds series were available to Netflix subscribers, while the other three were available to watch on Hulu. Meanwhile, the entire series was able to stream on Paramount+.

While Criminal Minds fans mourned its Netflix exit, the first 12 seasons are back once again on the streamer. Hulu is now streaming all 15 seasons of the show, as is Paramount+. Details as to the deal that returned Criminal Minds to multiple streaming services have yet to be released, but the return comes just a month after the show's revival was officially announced in July.

The upcoming 10-episode Paramount+ revival is set to reunite many of the show's original stars, including Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez. Notably missing, however, is Matthew Gray Gubler, who starred as Dr. Spencer Reid throughout the entirety of Criminal Minds' original 15-season run. Daniel Henney, who portrayed Matt Simmons, also will not return.

In the upcoming revival, which has yet to set a premiere date, the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit will "come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

In February, Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, told fans not to lose hope, that plans for a revival series were "alive and well" at the streaming service. "For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly," Clemens said in a statement at the time. "The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. [Erica Messer], the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences."