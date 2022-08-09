'Criminal Minds': Paget Brewster Reveals Emily Prentiss' New Look for Paramount+ Revival

Unit Chief Emily Prentiss is officially back to work at the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU). As filming gets underway on Paramount+'s upcoming Criminal Minds revival series, franchise veteran Paget Brewster on Monday gave fans their first glimpse at her onscreen counterpart's new look, teasing that when Emily Prentiss returns to the screen, she will be "sassier, no filters."

Brewster shared the first-look on Twitter, where she posted a photo from her first day in hair and makeup for the highly anticipated revival. Brewster's Emily, who appeared on 12 of the show's original 15 seasons, was known for her jet black hair, though this time around she appears to be sporting some grays, something Brewster has been vocal about in the past. In sharing the image, the actress wrote, "Oh, hi Guys !! ... I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss. And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else."

The upcoming 10-episode Paramount+ revival, which was greenlit in February, is set to reunite many of the show's original stars. Along with Brewster, Joe Mantegna as David Rossi, A.J. Cook as Jennifer "JJ" Jareau, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, and Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez are all set to return. Notably missing, though, is Matthew Gray Gubler, who starred as Dr. Spencer Reid throughout the Criminal Minds' original 15 season run. Daniel Henney, who portrayed Matt Simmons, also will not appear.

In the upcoming revival, the BAU team will "come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time."

Filming on the series is now underway. Nicole Clemens, President of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series, said of the series, "For 15 seasons, Criminal Minds was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime – thrillingly. The series never stopped evolving during its run, and we are beyond excited to bring it back into a new era with new stories for a new generation of viewers at Paramount+. Erica, the whole cast and creative team are building a season full of new twists that we are sure will electrify audiences." A premiere date has not been announced.