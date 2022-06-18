'Criminal Minds': Netflix Removing 233 Episodes This Month

Criminal Minds fans are in for some heartbreak this month. According to Netflix, the first 10 seasons of Criminal Minds is leaving the catalog on Thursday, June 30. That will leave just two of the later seasons available on the streamer.

At the time of this writing, Netflix has Seasons 1 through 12 of Criminal Minds, but there's not much time for a binge-watch. At the end of June, Seasons 1 through 10 will leave Netflix leaving just Season 11 and Season 12 there. For re-watchers the show will be available elsewhere, but for those in the middle of a first-time binge the inconvenience will be jarring. However, with three more seasons beyond Netflix's catalog and a revival special coming up, Criminal Minds will probably want to check out Paramount+ eventually no matter what.

Fans looking for a different place to stream Criminal Minds specifically should turn Paramount+. The streamer has all 15 seasons, and as it shares a parent company with CBS, it is likely to retain the rights and keep the show in its catalog. There is even a Criminal Minds sequel in development which will air on Paramount+ from the get-go. Paramount+ comes with a 7-day free trial, and it starts at $4.99 per month. You can also save money by paying yearly.

Alternatively, you can find 3 seasons of Criminal Minds on Hulu and 1 season on Amazon Prime Video. All 15 seasons are available to rent or purchase on digital platforms like Prime Video, YouTube and iTunes, among others. Finally, if you really want to secure access to binge and re-watch Criminal Minds to your heart's content, the safest bet is a hard copy. At the time of this writing, the entire series is available in one DVD box set for $119.99.

Criminal Minds is a police procedural drama about a unique FBI team tasked with profiling murderers and violent criminals. They use behavioral analysis to investigate crimes and track down perpetrators -- often sociopaths and psychopaths. The show was a unique hit in its genre, reaching a younger demographic than procedurals often succeed with and maintaining high ratings for a decade and a half on the air.

Criminal Minds just concluded its run in 2020, but it wasn't long before Paramount+ began work on a follow-up. In 2021, the streamer ordered a 10-episode revival series which is in the works now. At the same time, it ordered a docu-series called The Real Criminal Minds about the science of behavior analysis that inspired the show. So far, neither project has a premiere date set. All 15 seasons of Criminal Minds are streaming now on Paramount+.