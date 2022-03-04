‘Criminal Minds’ Stars Can’t Hide Their Excitement to Return for Paramount+ Revival

The Criminal Minds cast couldn’t be more excited to be reuniting for the Paramount+ revival of the hit series. Kirsten Vangsness, who played Penelope Garcia on the show’s 15-season run, shared via Instagram that a number of the stars met up for a hangout session on March 1.

Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster, Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook and Adam Rodriguez were all pictured alongside producer and writer Erica Messer. “Hi [paramountplus] I had an Exceptional Evening with these Excellent Eggs last night and I wanted to let you to know we are fun & interesting & rad to hang out with & also we are ever so appreciative that Erica Messer is a genius who makes the crime doughnuts in the most singular way,” Vangsness wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Though the network hasn’t unveiled any official plans for the revival’s release, Paramount confirms the project is “still very much in development.”It even went as far as teasing “We’ll have more to share soon on that, but it is alive and well.” The confirmation came after Brewster mistakenly told one fan that she thought the revival was no longer happening.”Sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer,” she originally said before backtracking her statement. “When being wrong feels so right… I LOVE IT!”

During its first run, Criminal Minds ran for 324 episodes from 2005 to 2020. Deadline reports the group of returning cast members will reunite to solve a crime within the span of 10 episodes in the revival. After being canceled, Criminal Minds was one of the most-streamed series last year. According to Nielson ratings, the first 12 seasons of the show, which are available for streaming on Netflix were watched for an estimated 33.9 billion minutes.