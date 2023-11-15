'Criminal Minds': Major Production Update on 'Evolution' Season 2

The second season of Criminal Minds: Evolution finally has a filming update. As shows prepare to get back into production following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, most are eyeing to start sometime soon after the Thanksgiving holiday. Meanwhile, the Paramount+ revival will get back to work in the New Year after pausing production earlier this year. Star Paget Brewster confirmed the start date on Twitter while replying to a fan who asked when filming stars.

"We start filming mid January at a break neck pace to get episodes to you ASAP!" Brewster replied. "We all hope you will watch and love them!" This means that production will be moving fast to get everything done as soon as possible. TVLine also confirmed that just like the first season, Season 2 of Evolution will again have 10 episodes. It's unknown if there will be a midseason break just like the last season, but at least the cast and crew will be working extra hard to get the episodes finished.

There is still not too much information on what the second season of Evolution will consist of. The first season did talk about a secret Government project called Gold Star a lot, so that will definitely be at the forefront, along with season-long unsub, Elias Voit (Zach Gilford). Matthew Gray Gubler previously shared his thoughts on potentially coming back as Dr. Spencer Reid since he was unable to do so last season. He said he would be honored to return, so if schedules aren't a problem this time around, you never know what could happen.

As of now, a premiere date for Criminal Minds: Evolution's newest season has yet to be announced. It's possible we may not get one until filming has started, as the studio and Paramount+ may want to see how production is doing. Although starting in January may sound like a far ways away, especially with a lot of shows starting production soon, it does sound like they are trying everything to get the episodes out soon, and that's all that anyone can ever ask for.

Hopefully, Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 will be here before we know it. In the meantime, fans can watch all 16 seasons of Criminal Minds on Paramount+. It will surely keep them occupied for quite some time, and they can be all prepared for when the new season releases. At the very least, maybe more news will come out in the coming weeks ahead of filming starting up again.