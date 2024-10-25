Connie Britton to Star in Hulu Comedy Pilot

Connie Britton may have found her next role. Deadline reports that the Friday Night Lights alum will executive produce and star in a new comedy pilot on Hulu. From Drew Goddard’s Goddard Textiles and 20th Television, “Phony is a comedic coming-of-age mystery about a teenager, Sonny, who wakes up in the hospital after a car accident to discover his mom — his only parent and his best friend — appears to have been replaced by an impostor.”

Britton is set to play Sonny’s mom, Ellen, who is also the principal of his high school. The pilot is written, directed, and executive produced by Nick Paley. Britton will also executive produce alongside Charlie Alderman of Charlie’s Production Company and Drew Goddard and Sarah Esberg for Goddard Textiles. Goddard Textiles’ Andrea Massaro is a producer.

If picked up to series, Phony will be Britton’s latest television role. She is known for roles in Friday Night Lights, Spin City, Nashville, 9-1-1, and American Horror Story. Other TV credits include The Fugitive, The Fighting Fitzgeralds, The West Wing, Dirty John, The White Lotus, and Mamas. She can most recently be seen in the short-lived Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward.

Phony is the latest comedy that Hulu is eyeing. Wanting to add more to its comedy lineup with Only Murders in the Building, the streamer picked up Mid-Century Modern, starring Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer, and Linda Lavin, and also ordered pilot Downface, starring Eve Hewson and Murray Bartlett. While it is hard to match Only Murders’ success, perhaps Phony could be that next one. It’s hard to tell until the show is live on Hulu. Additional cast for Phony has yet to be announced.

As of now, Phony is only in pilot stages, meaning that the series has not been ordered to series. It’s unknown when and if Hulu will order it to series, but it could still be some time. The show could go in either direction in regards to a renewal or axing, so fans will just have to patiently wait for more news, which could be at any time. At the very least, Britton has plenty of projects to watch across all streaming platforms, such as American Horror Story on Hulu, Friday Night Lights on Netflix, and Dear Edward on Apple TV+, among many others.