Colin Firth 'The Staircase' Performance Has Fans Sounding Off

Colin Firth's performance in The Staircase is earning praise from critics and HBO Max viewers. The Oscar-winner plays author Michael Peterson in the limited series, which debuted on HBO Max with three episodes on May 5. Peterson was convicted of murder in the death of his second wife, Kathleen Peterson, but a judge later reduced the charge to voluntary manslaughter.

The Staircase was written by Antonio Campos (The Devil All the Time) and is inspired by the documentary series of the same name about Peterson's trial. Toni Collette co-stars as Kathleen, while Michael Stuhlbarg plays Peterson's lawyer David Rudolf. Dane DeHaan, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Odessa Young play Peterson's children, and Olivia DeJonge plays Kathleen's daughter. Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Parker Posey, Juliette Binoche, and Vincent Vermignon also star in the eight-episode series.

Kathleen was found dead at the bottom of a staircase in December 2001. In 2003, Peterson was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Eight years after the first trial, he was granted a second trial after a judge ruled a prosecution witness gave misleading testimony. In 2017, Peterson agreed to plead guilty without admitting guilt to voluntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to 86 months in prison, but since he already served over 98 months, he was released. In 2019, he published the memoir Behind the Staircase to tell his side of the story. Scroll on to see how fans responded to Firth's performance as Peterson.