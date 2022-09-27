'Cobra Kai' Star Jacob Bertrand Details What He Wants to See in Season 6 of Netflix Series (Exclusive)

Season 5 of the Netflix series Cobra Kai was released in early September and is still the No. 1 television show on the streaming service. But what can fans expect from Season 6 of Cobra Kai if the show does get renewed? In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Cobra Kai star Jacob Bertrand reveals what he would like to see from his character Hawk in the pending new season.

"I would love if Cobra Kai got renewed," Bertrand exclusively told PopCulture. "That'd be fun. I really want to go to the world tournament. I think the world tournament would be super interesting because right now, it's just confined to The Valley of Karate, you know? But I think it'd be really cool to introduce some crazy new players from all around the world. Yeah, and I'm sure Hawk can win at least a couple of fights."

The fifth season showed the Cobra Kai dojo going up against the rival dojos (Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang) for a spot in an international karate tournament called the Sekai Teikai. The dojos qualify for the tournament, but the Cobra Kai dojo is disbanded after Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) takes down Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) in the Season 5 finale. However, the finale also shows John Kreese (Martin Kove) escaping from prison, which could mean Cobra Kai isn't dead just yet.

As we wait for Season 6 news, fans and critics continue to enjoy Season 5, scoring 100% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 93% audience score. There were a lot of great moments from the fifth season, and Bertrand revealed his favorite moment from the most recent 10 episodes.

"I think my favorite character in season five was probably Chozen (Yuji Okumoto)," Bertrand said. "He was so awesome throughout the whole season and then his final fight. And he's so funny, too. Like just when he beats up all of Mike Barnes's workers at his furniture store, that was just so funny. And then his fight with Silver was just so badass."

Bertrand went on to talk about working with Okumoto, who reprised his role as Chozen from The Karate Kid Part II. "Yuji's so cool, like he's so professional, but he also curates just the funnest environment on set," he said. "Yeah, filming the Protect the Egg scene was really, really cool with him. He's just so patient and really is so down to work with every single person. No, he's a super awesome guy. I love getting to work with Yuji."