'The Witcher' Season 2 Sets Premiere Date for Netflix Return

The Witcher Season 2 finally has a premiere date, and will return on Netflix later this year. The streaming service has announced that the new season of the show will debut on December 17. Netflix also debuted a new poster for the show, with Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia wielding a sword while standing high atop a mountain.

Based on a book series of the same name, The Witcher is set in fictional, medieval-inspired, land known as "the Continent." It follows the legend of Geralt — a monster-hunter who is magically enhanced — and Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), who also possesses powerful magical abilities. The pair are linked together by a shared destiny. They are also joined by Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), a sorceress who is also a quarter-elf.

The Witcher Season 2 premieres December 17! pic.twitter.com/8GXtt6adT7 — Netflix (@netflix) July 9, 2021

Season 1 of The Witcher debuted in December 2019, so it will have been just shy of a full two years before Season 2 premieres. The delay is likely due to the TV and film production postponements that arose in 2020, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Season 1 consisted of eight episodes, and we know that Season 2 will also run for this length.

Ahead of the show's debut in 2019, Cavill spoke about playing Geralt and explained how much he loves starring in projects such as this one. "I really enjoy playing these kind of games and reading these kinds of books in my spare time. I don’t consider it a job," he said. "For me it is more like an extraordinary opportunity to live my childhood and adult life fantasies. That’s why it’s one of those things that I enjoy and I don’t find it difficult to get into the character."

He also clarified that, while The Witcher video game series is great and something he enjoys himself, his "version of Geralt is true to the books." He explained, "Geralt’s heart is that of a traveling knight, but his exterior is jaded because of the world and his vision is obscured by the world and everyone. At first he may look badass, but when you really look, it’s the other way around. But that’s what makes him interesting: deep down he’s a knight, he’s one of those fan heroes, but from the outside he looks the other way around."

He went on to say that this "one of the things I love about this character. Because even though he is that thing, he is also different on the outside, which is extraordinary." Fans can stream Season 1 of The Witcher on Netflix now.