'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Brings Back 'Karate Kid' Alums in Explosive New Trailer

Netflix created excitement among subscribers on Wednesday with the release of a new Cobra Kai trailer. The brief clip featured several main characters in intense situations and showed off some new additions to the cast. Specifically, the trailer revealed that more Karate Kid film actors are joining the series.

The new trailer provides several important pieces of information about the new season, which will be available on Jan. 8, 2021. Notably, Chozen Toguchi, the antagonist from Karate Kid: Part 2 and Kumiko (Tamlyn Tomita) will be on hand for the season. The trailer also shows that John Kreese, the original antagonist from 1984's Karate Kid, is a key villain once again. He has taken over Johnny Lawrence's dojo and implemented a "no mercy" policy.

New year, new season, highest stakes ever. Cobra Kai is coming this January. Whose side will you be on? #TeamCobraKai or #TeamMiyagiDo? pic.twitter.com/Er2fluibw2 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) December 9, 2020

Before the new trailer, reports surfaced that Tomita would appear in Season 3 of Cobra Kai. Murphy’s Multiverse didn't provide information about how many episodes would feature the Kamiko character or what her role would be in the series. However, the news still prompted excitement from the fans.

The third season of Cobra Kai is the first to head directly to Netflix. The first two appeared on YouTube Premium. The streaming giant later acquired the rights to stream the first two seasons of Cobra Kai earlier in 2020, bringing a plethora of new viewers into the fandom. Fans have since continued to proclaim that the third season needs to "hurry up" and land on Netflix so they can binge the entire series in one evening. Now, these viewers will have the opportunity to do so, starting in early January.

The fans don't know what to expect with the third season of Cobra Kai, but William Zabka provided an interesting tease after the first two seasons landed on Netflix. He said that "fireworks keep coming to mind" whenever he thinks of Season 3. He also proclaimed that the upcoming season was going to be a good one.

"It's not going to disappoint," Zabka told PopCulture in an exclusive interview. "But it's also unexpected. The one thing that the writers are so great with is that if you tried to track this from Season 1 from episode one, you couldn't because there are so many twists and turns and ups and downs, and it continues in Season 3."