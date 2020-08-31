'Cobra Kai': Will 'Karate Kid' Co-Star Elisabeth Shue Return for Season 3?

✖

With the success of Cobra Kai and its move to Netflix for Season 3, many fans are curious if other stars from the classic film will make the jump to the sequel series. Specifically, they want to know if Elisabeth Shue is closer to making an appearance.

Season 2 ended with a pair of cliffhangers, including one that teased her character's return due to a random friend request from Ali Mills Schwarber, her character, and ex to Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. Macchio spoke with PopCulture.com about the potential return to the franchise last June. "No one will confirm or deny that, but they certainly approached [her] and have questioned it," Macchio said. "We know that she really enjoyed the show and sees the quality of the show. So yeah, I think the door is open for something there."

Zabka echoed Macchio's comments about the possible appearance last June. "Yeah, there's no secret that there's talk about it," Zabka told PopCulture. "I believe she's been approached and hopefully there could be a couple [of] spots with her where she's kind of open to the possibility, and that's as much as I know."

Shue is no stranger to streaming platforms. She recently appeared on Amazon's original series The Boys and opened up about Cobra Kai during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada in 2019. "I have seen it and I feel that it's really well done. I'm thinking about it," Shue said before being egged on for more by The Boys co-star Graeme O'Neil. "Yes, Ali with an I may live once again."

If Shue does return, she'll be returning at the peak of the show's popularity. She also might not be the only alum making a return in the upcoming season. The latest trailer promoting the show's move to Netflix this weekend and the upcoming season, fans got a taste of Daniel LaRusso returning to his sensei's home in Okinawa. Not only will Miyagi's past be a piece of the Season 3 puzzle, but Karate Kid Part 2 villain Chozen seems to be making a return.

As Zabka put at Comic-Con in 2019, "there's a lot to clean up." The return of a deadly villain and the main characters' ex-girlfriend certainly fit that description.