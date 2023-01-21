'Cobra Kai': Netflix Ending the Show Has Fans in Their Feelings

Cobra Kai fans are on an emotional roller coaster this week. On one hand, Netflix has finally announced that Season 6 of the series is in the works. Sadly, the streamer also announced that Cobra Kai will end with Season 6.

Cobra Kai has become one of the most iconic Netflix original series, and plenty of viewers are surprised. The show is a belated sequel to the Karate Kid films of the 1980s and early 1990s, with all the melodrama it can muster. The result is a series that feels like it could go on forever, and as far as Netflix productions go, this one practically already has.

Let me ask you: Do you have one more fight left in you?



The sixth and final season of COBRA KAI is coming soon to Netflix. pic.twitter.com/uCTLSa68dx — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered in September, and Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions within about a month of a premiere. In this case, the company held back the announcement until this week, leaving many fans nervous about an abrupt cancellation. While they are glad that it will be back for one more season, they are devastated that the ending of the show is now in sight.

Cobra Kai Season 6 has been ordered, but there's no word on when it will begin filming or when fans may see it for themselves. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans online are reacting to the bittersweet news.