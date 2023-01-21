'Cobra Kai': Netflix Ending the Show Has Fans in Their Feelings

By Michael Hein

Cobra Kai fans are on an emotional roller coaster this week. On one hand, Netflix has finally announced that Season 6 of the series is in the works. Sadly, the streamer also announced that Cobra Kai will end with Season 6.

Cobra Kai has become one of the most iconic Netflix original series, and plenty of viewers are surprised. The show is a belated sequel to the Karate Kid films of the 1980s and early 1990s, with all the melodrama it can muster. The result is a series that feels like it could go on forever, and as far as Netflix productions go, this one practically already has.

Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered in September, and Netflix typically makes renewal or cancellation decisions within about a month of a premiere. In this case, the company held back the announcement until this week, leaving many fans nervous about an abrupt cancellation. While they are glad that it will be back for one more season, they are devastated that the ending of the show is now in sight.

Cobra Kai Season 6 has been ordered, but there's no word on when it will begin filming or when fans may see it for themselves. In the meantime, here's a look at how fans online are reacting to the bittersweet news.

Bittersweet Excitement

Netflix took longer than usual to confirm that Cobra Kai Season 6 was even coming, leading some fans to fear the worst. While the news of another season was exciting, it was tinged with heartache since it would be the very last season.

Last Minute Hopes

With just one season left, fans who hoped to see beloved characters from the movie franchise return have just one more chance. Their fingers are crossed.

Ending Arcs

Along the same lines, many fans shared their hopes for the characters we already know and love in the series finale. There are friendships they want to see rekindled, growth that could be realized and romances that could come to fruition.

Realism

Fans joked that the extreme melodrama of the series was finally catching up with it, forcing it to end. Many quipped that the ending should be a legal intervention for all the fighting that has taken place in the last five seasons.

Successors

With Cobra Kai and other popular Netflix original series ending, many fans speculated that the streamer would be pouring fresh resources into something else in the search for a "flagship product." Some hoped that could allow for a renewal of their favorite canceled series, while others hoped to see an upcoming project get its full attention.

'Cobra Kai Never Dies'

Finally, some fans faced the news of the series ending with bravery, replying to announcements with the catchphrase "Cobra Kai Never Dies." There's no word yet on when Cobra Kai Season 6 will air.

