Cobra Kai is one of the more successful shows on Netflix, and it has led to the streaming service bringing back one of the movies from The Karate Kid franchise. Earlier this month, Netflix made The Next Karate Kid available to stream. The film was released in 1994 and featured Pat Morita and Hilary Swank.

The Next Karate Kid focuses on Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) and a new student Julia Pierce (Swank). Mr. Miyagi teaches Julie karate to deals with her anger issues after her parents' death. Julia was initially taught karate by her father, who was taught by his father, Myigai's student. With the help of Miyagi, Julia battles a team of bullies at her school. The film also stars Michael Ironside, Constance Towers, Chris Conrad and Walton Goggins, known for his roles on The Shield and Justified. The Next Karate Kid didn't have the same success as the first three Karate Kid films, making only $15.8 million at the box office and earning a 7% grade on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cobra Kai has drawn from the first Karate Kid, but it's possible, fans could see Swank's character in the series. Justin Hurwitz, co-creator and executive producer of Cobra Kai, told CBR that the production staff has discussed bringing back characters in the four Karate Kid movies.

"It's our belief that anything that has happened in a movie Mr. Miyagi was in, which includes The Next Karate Kid, is part of the Miyagi-Verse and our series takes place in the Miyagi-Verse," Hurwitz said. "Any character who has lived within this Miyagi-Verse has the potential to show up at some point on Cobra Kai." I can say that the three of us, as writers, have literally discussed pretty much every person who has appeared in those films, from these large characters you're talking about, like the Terry Silvers of the world, to the most minor characters who had one or two lines."

Cobra Kai originally aired on YouTube but came over the Netflix earlier this year. In a letter to Netflix shareholders, the company announced 50 million member accounts "chose to watch" Cobra Kai. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Netflix, while Season 3 will be released on Jan. 8, 2021. Additionally, Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for a fourth season.