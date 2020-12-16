'Cobra Kai' Fans Believe Release Date of Season 3 Could Be Moved

Season 3 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, but fans think the release date could be moved up a week. In October, Nexflix released the first trailer for Season 3 and the release date, Jan. 8, 2021. However, in the latest trailer, which was released earlier this month, the release date just says January and not Jan. 8. That led to fans wondering if Season 3 will be released on New Year's Day or possibly New Year's Eve as they had the New Year's Song, "Auld Lang Syne," playing in the background.

Fans have also been speculating on what's going to happen in Season 3 after a wild Season 2 finale. They hoping that Elisabeth Shue, who played Ali Mills in The Karate Kid makes an appearance. "No one will confirm or deny that, but they certainly approached [her] and have questioned it,” Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise, said. "We know that she really enjoyed the show and sees the quality of the show. So yeah, I think the door is open for something there." Here's a look at fans making their predictions on the Cobra Kai Season 3 release date.