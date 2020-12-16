'Cobra Kai' Fans Believe Release Date of Season 3 Could Be Moved
Season 3 of Cobra Kai is right around the corner, but fans think the release date could be moved up a week. In October, Nexflix released the first trailer for Season 3 and the release date, Jan. 8, 2021. However, in the latest trailer, which was released earlier this month, the release date just says January and not Jan. 8. That led to fans wondering if Season 3 will be released on New Year's Day or possibly New Year's Eve as they had the New Year's Song, "Auld Lang Syne," playing in the background.
Fans have also been speculating on what's going to happen in Season 3 after a wild Season 2 finale. They hoping that Elisabeth Shue, who played Ali Mills in The Karate Kid makes an appearance. "No one will confirm or deny that, but they certainly approached [her] and have questioned it,” Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid franchise, said. "We know that she really enjoyed the show and sees the quality of the show. So yeah, I think the door is open for something there." Here's a look at fans making their predictions on the Cobra Kai Season 3 release date.
Netflix Plans to Move Cobra Kai Season 3 Release Date#netflix #CobraKai @CobraKaiSeries https://t.co/ZVLGQUSoRz— Netflix Junkie (@netflixjunkieof) December 14, 2020
I think they're going to bring the release date of season 3 forward to Jan 1st. The use of auld lang syne was a clue. #CobraKai— Mel (@Sleepless121) December 10, 2020
NEW COBRA KAI SEASON 3 RELEASE DATE?! NEW VIDEO!! CLICK BELOW TO WATCH!! https://t.co/4eGVcnS23R https://t.co/4eGVcnS23R #cobrakai #cobrakaiseason3 #cobrakaiseries #cobrakaikid #cobrakaineverdies #strikefirststrikehardnomercy #nomercy #season3— Cobra Kai Kid (@Cobra_Kai_Kid) December 12, 2020
@netflix if cobra Kai season 3 is not coming on January 8th please tell us a date people are literally taking off work for this doing watchparties on line with there friends keeping us in the dark isn’t a good idea if you wanna release it early please release on jan 1st— logan soto castleman (@uvgotlogan1) December 14, 2020
I didn't know the review embargo is lifted for cobra kai season 3 on December 28 so the release date is now January 1st instead of January 8th— Joseph Tobin (@JosephN24922691) December 13, 2020
'Cobra Kai' Season 3 Netflix Release Date Potentially Changing - What's on Netflix https://t.co/fWjrMC0Sao. @kasey__moore - typos: January 8, 2021* and January 1st is now ‘bare’ not bear... a bear is an animal. Find pride in proofing, editing & spelling. Double check your work :)— Kristi's Korner (@ufvenus01) December 14, 2020
I believe that cobra kai kid pointed out that on Job Huritz instagram page he pointed out that we have less than a month, so either way the 8th or the 1st, ill be happy :) here is his video if you have not seen :) https://t.co/FRixFU13AK— Todd D. Rossmanith (@ToddDRossmanith) December 13, 2020
@netflix when is Release Date of Cobra Kai Season 3 the first Teaser Said 8th January 2021 now it’s Gone is it going to be released earlier or later 😮 @CobraKaiSeries #cobrakai #CobraKaiNetflix #CobraKaiNetflix #cobrakaineverdies pic.twitter.com/zL9jHNHjnq— JK Wilson (@JKWilsonboxer) December 13, 2020
December 11, 2020
what’s happening with cobra Kai season 3 release date on Netflix is it getting moved forward or what @jonhurwitz @netflix @CobraKaiSeries— fgl boys (@AcerMarsh1) December 5, 2020
The official trailer for cobra kai season 3 will be releasing this week & there are also talks for a new release date! #CobraKai #Netflix pic.twitter.com/YykbKeja3d— Nureso News (@NuresoNews) December 7, 2020
Well, I know what I’m doing on the 5th of next month!
If only I knew when Cobra Kai season 3’s release date so I can start binging after Christmas. https://t.co/78eTqVCCEe— Keith Adams Jr. (@BigBrother1988) December 9, 2020
Did Netflix change the release date for Season 3 of cobra kai? Bonzai Kai dojo, just did a video and showed a picture of the Netlix page showing released on Jan 1? I just checked Netflix and I did not see, just was curious :)— Todd D. Rossmanith (@ToddDRossmanith) December 4, 2020
@jonhurwitz the netflix card of cobra kai went from saying “Season 3 coming January 8th” to saying “Season 3 in January 2021” and now it doesn’t say anything at all. I’m worried if there has been a release date change, maybe my netflix is just different.— Haroon A (@HaroonArain06) December 4, 2020