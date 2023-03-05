Chris Rock's Will Smith Response: What People Are Saying About 'Selective Outrage' Special

Chris Rock has verbally fired back at Will Smith nearly one year after Smith slapped him at the 2022 Academy Awards. Rock dedicated the entire last portion of his new Netflix special, Selective Outrage, to the fiasco and did not mince words. He laid into both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over the situation. (You can read what all exactly Rock had to say here.)

The public discourse around Rock's routine is widely divided, just as it was after Smith's initial assault. Some thought it was the perfect way to respond to the high-profile situation, while others did not think Rock's takes on the situation landed. Others thought Rock was out of line from the jump and had no interest in what he had to say on the matter. Many also just thought it was now time to move on from the messy situation altogether. Scroll through to see what people are saying about it all.