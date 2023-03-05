Chris Rock's Will Smith Response: What People Are Saying About 'Selective Outrage' Special
Chris Rock has verbally fired back at Will Smith nearly one year after Smith slapped him at the 2022 Academy Awards. Rock dedicated the entire last portion of his new Netflix special, Selective Outrage, to the fiasco and did not mince words. He laid into both Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over the situation. (You can read what all exactly Rock had to say here.)
The public discourse around Rock's routine is widely divided, just as it was after Smith's initial assault. Some thought it was the perfect way to respond to the high-profile situation, while others did not think Rock's takes on the situation landed. Others thought Rock was out of line from the jump and had no interest in what he had to say on the matter. Many also just thought it was now time to move on from the messy situation altogether. Scroll through to see what people are saying about it all.
Chris rock is not holding back about Will Smith and Jada . This is just too much. pic.twitter.com/RTxjIsflgq— Don Salmon (@dijoni) March 5, 2023
"The most Chris Rock thing about all of this is him screaming that you don't fight in front of white people but not even considering what it means to make jokes about a [Black woman] and her hair in front of white people," author David Dennis Jr. tweeted.prevnext
Someone call the police. Chris Rock just killed Will Smith onstage: ‘Everybody called him a bitch…but he chose to hit me. But my momma raised me: You don’t fight in front of white people’ *mic drop* It was fantastic! pic.twitter.com/eA4YoDuAPd— Armando Valle (@ThePRGMR) March 5, 2023
"Whew!!! Will Smith may have won the battle, but tonight Chris Rock won the war," one viewer wrote.prevnext
Chris Rock going in about Jada and Will’s Red Table Talk, says Will practices selective outrage: “she hurt him way more than he hurt me” #ChrisRock pic.twitter.com/DB6QNfm6hD— Eric Diep (@E_Diep) March 5, 2023
"Idc Chris Rock not lying," another person wrote. "Will Smith got emasculated by Jada in front of the whole world and he decided to take it out on Chris. That is literally the definition of a btch lmao."prevnext
I love how Chris Rock tore Will Smith apart at the end of "Selective outrage." 🤣
How can someone cheat on you and then interview you on camera to know how you feel about being cheated on. Useless man 🤣— Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) March 5, 2023
Journalist Torraine Walker tweeted, "Will slapped Chris Rock with his hand, but Chris Rock beat Will with that mic last night. GEE-ZUS!"prevnext
Not one person cares if Chris Rock went after Will Smith. He will have this image of him haunting him for years to come: pic.twitter.com/RmCJ30UUAR— Veronica McDonald🗣 (@Purify_toast17) March 5, 2023
"We all know Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, but Chris just killed Will," another Rock supporter wrote. "Revenge is a dish best served cold as hell."prev