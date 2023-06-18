Chris Hemsworth Reveals 'Extraction 3' Is Happening

Chris Hemsworth made an appearance at Netflix's TUDUM virtual event on Saturday to announce that his Extraction film franchise is getting a third installment. Extraction 2 just premiered on the streamer on Friday, June 16 – the day before the live stream. Apparently Netflix was confident enough to greenlight a sequel without seeing how the viewership for this movie pans out.

Hemsworth plays ex-military mercenary Tyler Rake in Extraction, an action thriller based on the graphic novel Ciudad. The movies have been a huge hit, so it's no surprise that Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave were two of the first stars to take the stage at Saturday's TUDUM event. While fans were clearly excited, there was not much Hemsworth and Hargrave could share about the upcoming third installment except for the fact that it is coming.

Hemsworth and Hargrave began by talking about Extraction 2 since it had just been released, enticing fans to watch it and sharing some insight on how the franchise came to be. One of the big selling points of the movie is its stunt work – Hargrave is an accomplished stunt man himself, and Extraction was his directorial debut. He mentioned that Extraction 2 has a 21-minute long action sequence filmed entirely in one take, far outdoing the one-take scene in the first movie.

Meanwhile, Hemsworth remarked on how surreal it is to take this franchise so far after all the uncertainty of the last few years. He revealed that the first movie was filmed six years ago, and the fan response matched his wildest dreams for its performance. He and Hargrave thanked fans for their enthusiasm, saying it is the only reason they will be allowed to make another installment.

Extraction got generally positive reviews with a major emphasis on the execution of action scenes, though some critics felt that the action grew tiresome when it didn't seem to move the plot forward. Because it was a streaming exclusive, there's no telling how much money it made for Netflix. The second installment has gotten similar reviews so far with a slightly higher average rating. Complaints that the movie is "anticlimactic" may read differently now that we know a sequel is on the way.

Extraction and Extraction 2 are streaming now on Netflix. So far, there's no word on when the third installment will go into produciton or how far along it might be. The graphic novel Ciudad is available now in print and digital formats.