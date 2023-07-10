Chris Hemsworth's Alzheimer's Revelation Has Him Debating Future

Chris Hemsworth is not taking his Alzheimer's revelation lightly. After the DIsney+ series reveal, Hemsworth opted to make changes to his acting career. While this doesn't mean he's done with acting, as he later clarified, but it does mean he wants to take better care enjoying life.

In the series, Limitless, Hemsworth discovered his "increased risk" of Alzheimer's disease as result of having copies of the APOE4 gene, receiving the pair of genes from each of his parents. The discovery was the 39-year-old Marvel star's "biggest fear," according to Parade. Hemsworth is now eight to 10 more likely to develop Alzheimer's in his life, with the actor revealing his grandfather was also currently battling the disease.

"I haven't seen him in a few years, but my other family members have, and there's some days where he's quite joyful and gives you a big hug. But my mum was saying he's just a really friendly guy. I'm not sure he actually remembers much anymore, and he slips in, and out of Dutch, which is his original language, so he'll be talking Dutch and English and then a mash-up and then maybe some other new words as well," Hemsworth explained to Vanity Fair.

For his career, the discovery has prompted him to take a step back and have a "good chunk of time off" to simplify and be with his kids and wife. "Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, 'Oh God, I'm not ready to go yet.' I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude. And then you start talking about kids and family and going, 'Oh my God, they're getting older, they're growing up, and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie,'" Hemsworth told the outlet. "Before you know it, they're 18, and they've moved out of house, and I missed the window...It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off."

According to his IMDB page, Hemsworth is currently slated for Furiosa in 2024 and the sequel to his Netflix hit Extraction in 2023. After the press tour for Limitless, Hemsworth will have closed out an impressive run, with almost non-stop film projects since 2015. This includes a trio of Avengers films, several tentpole features and a few attempts at new franchises. He would deserve a break with or without his troubling health warning.