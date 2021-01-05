Chris Evans and Ariana Grande Stans Melt Over Possibility of Pair Sharing Screen Together in new Netflix Movie

Fans are rejoicing after news broke that Chris Evans and Ariana Grande are reportedly set to share the screen in Adam McKay's upcoming Netflix movie, Don't Look Up. The film already has an A-list cast that includes the likes of Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Himesh Patel, Timothée Chalamet, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, and Tomer Sisley. Numerous outlets, including Deadline, reported in December that Evans was joining the lineup, sending fans into a frenzy when they realized the actor would be sharing a screen with the pop star.

According to Deadline's Dec. 10 report, which cited anonymous sources, Evans has joined the cast in a yet to be announced role. Netlix, at the time, had not confirmed the casting, though Collider also confirmed it. Don't Look Up follows "two low-level astronomers who embark on a media tour to warn mankind of an approaching asteroid that will destroy Earth." It is currently filming in Boston. Although it has now been more than a month since Evan's casting was first reported, the news gained traction Tuesday after a Twitter update account for the film claimed in an alleged since-deleted tweet captured by fans (the account later suggested the screengrab wasn't real) that Evans and Grande "will have a scene together," citing "someone who works on set." The account in a later update stated that Grande "has NOT begun filming/hasn't even been on the set at all," according to an on-set source.

Despite this, fans are thrilled at the prospect of Evans and Grande potentially having screen time together. After the screengrabbed tweet made the rounds on Twitter, many fans of the actor and singer couldn't help but comment, many celebrating the news. Scroll down to see how fans are reacting.