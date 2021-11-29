Channing Tatum Teases Final ‘Magic Mike’ Movie With First Look

Magic Mike has not danced for the last time just yet. Over six years after Magic Mike XXL hit theaters, Channing Tatum announced plans for a third movie, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, which will be released exclusively on HBO Max. Last Dance will also be directed by Steven Soderbergh, who directed the 2012 original film, and written by Reid Carolin.

“Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” Tatum tweeted, alongside a photo of the script’s title page. After Tatum shared the news, Warner Bros. formally announced the project, adding that Magic Mike XXL director Gregory Jacobs will produce, alongside Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan. “Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said in a statement to Deadline. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven, and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike‘s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance, and humor.”

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

When the original Magic Mike hit theaters in 2012, it was a success story few saw coming. Based on Tatum’s own experiences as a male stripper in his pre-fame days, Magic Mike cost just $7 million to make and grossed over $167.2 million. XXL was also a hit, grossing $122.5 million, so Warner Bros. saw a chance to expand the franchise into other realms. The franchise birthed Magic Mike Live, which played in Las Vegas before launching international productions. A North American tour kicks off on April 6 in Nashville.

HBO Max is also the home of Finding Magic Mike, a new reality series about 10 men who “lost their magic” and are competing for a chance to join the Magic Mike Live show in Las Vegas. The series will debut on Dec. 16 and features Magic Mike actor Adam Rodriguez as a mentor. “There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” Tatum said Monday. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

Soderberg, whose latest film No Sudden Move was also released to HBO Max, said the stage show reinvigorated his interest in the property. “As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” he said.

Before Tatum starts work on Last Dance, he has several other projects in the pipeline first. His next movie is Dog, which he stars in and co-directed with Carolin. It opens on Feb. 18. He also stars in The Lost City, an adventure movie co-starring Sandra Bullock that Paramount will release on March 25.