CBS Launches ‘All Access’ in Canada, First International Expansion

CBS All Access is officially launching in Canada, making this the first international expansion for the network streaming service.

According to Deadline, Canadian audiences will have the option to subscribe to the CBS All Access for a $6 monthly fee, which will give them access to around 7,500 commercial-free episodes of programming.

The shows included in the service include current and past seasons of some of CBS’ top-rated series, as well as some “classic” shows that have not been readily available for fans prior to now.

For the Canadian version of CBS All Access, viewers will have the option to watch close to 20 primetime series such as NCIS, Survivor, Elementary and Madam Secretary.

They will also be able to check out late-night talk shows like The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and past shows like The Good Wife, Hawaii Five-O and Charmed.

Canadian subscribers of CBS All Access, which has been available to U.S. TV watchers for a few years, will also be able to watch CBSN, a 24-hour live news network made available by CBS.

“The launch of CBS All Access in Canada is a significant milestone for the service,” said Marc DeBevoise, the president of CBS Interactive. “We’ve experienced incredible growth domestically and see a great opportunity to bring the service and CBS’ renowned programming directly to international audiences across a range of platforms and devices.”

Notably, one of the factors in CBS All Access’ growth to over five million subscribers — the exclusive series Star Trek: Discovery — will not be available on the Canadian offering of All Access, as it is already licensed to Bell Canada for distribution.

In other CBS All Access news, the streaming service recently landed development rights for 8 Fights – The Life of Muhammad Ali, which is planed to be a limited-run docuseries.

The project, which is produced in part by Hollywood icon Morgan Freeman, was inspired by the Jonathan Eig book Ali: a Life, and is being written for the screen by Dan Kay.

8 Fights will focus on eight different life crucial moments in Ali’s life, with each one framed by a different important fight from his career in boxing. The end result is pitched be a dramatic exploration of one of the most influential sports legends of all-time, both in the ring and outside of it.

While many outlets fought to secure the rights to 8 Fights, CBS All Access emerged the victor, giving it a script-to-series commitment, with a straight-to-series order possible, depending on how the script turns out.