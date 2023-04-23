Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey Say 'FROM' Season 2 Is a 'Roller Coaster Ride' (Exclusive)

The first season of the MGM+ (formerly Epix) series FROM made a huge impact on critics and fans as it was one of the more terrifying shows on television. And because Season 1 ended with more questions, fans might not be ready for an intense second season. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to FROM stars Catalina Sandino Moreno and Eion Bailey, and they explained what fans can expect from Season 2.

"This season is thrills and chills and an exciting roller coaster ride of intrigue and trepidation galore," Bailey exclusively told PopCutlure. "Monsters, friends, love, family, all of it, just cooking in one giant jambalaya stew of intrigue and mystery. Get ready for Season 2 of FROM."

(Photo: Chris Reardon)

Moreno and Bailey play Tabitha and Jim Matthews, a married couple with two kids, Julie (Hannah Cheramny) and Ethan (Simon Webster). The family is introduced in the series premiere and, the first episode shows getting trapped in the town after getting into a car accident, which then leads to several events that have them questioning everything going on in the town. Throughout the season, Tabitha and Jim do everything they can to escape a town that features nocturnal creatures that live in the forest and terrorize people at night. But the end of Season 1 leaves Tabitha in a position where she may not be able to escape.

"She doesn't know for sure that they're going to go out," Moreno said when asked about Tabitha."I mean, there's people in that town that have tried to go out and they have unsuccessfully, they're still there. So there's never a certainty. There's never like, 'This is the way to go.' That's why in the first season, Jim is making this tower up there. And my character is trying... We're to find a way to leave that town, but it's never a certainty that 'Ooh, this is the way to go. This is the way to leave.'"

Moreno and Bailey have been in their share of projects over the years, but FROM brings something different to the table.

"I never thought that I was going to be ever working on a horror show because, I don't know, I never thought that I was going to be part of this show," Moreno explained. "I was excited to get scripts and see what's going to happen to every character. But the way they build this show, the way they write the show, the way they take care of the show, you can see there's a lot of care, there's a lot of love. And they just put a lot of effort in making everyone comfortable and happy with their characters. That's also something that I really enjoy, it's the freedom that I have when talking with creators and producers about my character, and it's been very interesting."

FROM Season 2 premieres on April 23 at 9 p.m. ET with new episodes airing every Sunday.