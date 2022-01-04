Carrie Underwood Breaks Silence on Her ‘Cobra Kai’ Cameo Appearance

One of the biggest surprises of Cobra Kai Season 4 is the cameo appearance made by Carrie Underwood. She performed “Moment of Truth” during the All Valley Karate Tournament in Episode 9 of the fourth season, and on Monday, the 38-year-old country music star went to Instagram to break her silence on her Cobra Kai debut.

“Had a blast on the set of [Cobra Kai],” Underwood wrote. “The entire fourth season is streaming now on Netflix.” When Season 4 premiered on New Year’s Eve, Underwood, went to social media to share her love for the series and teased being in the show. Tonight’s plans involve champagne and [Cobra Kai]!” Underwood wrote. “I’m pretty sure [Willam Zabka] stole this from wardrobe to give to me, but it’s being put to good use.”

In December, PopCulture.com spoke with the co-creators and executive producers of Cobra Kai, and they explained how they got Underwood to appear in the series. “It was one of those things where we had seen after the show was on Netflix, you started to see more and more Twitter activity from celebrity fans,” co-creator Jon Hurwitz told PopCulture.

“And she’s somebody who we were all excited to see, loved the show, she and her family watched it. And when we were in our writing phase of Season 4, we were excited about the All Valley tournament, and we always joke around about the All Valley karate boards, some of our favorite characters. That group reminds us of in the writer’s room, we’re putting on a big show and how do we make this great, and we’re dealing with the nitty-gritty decisions like they are.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Underwood revealed she’s been a fan of the story since The Karate Kid back in 1984. “I grew up watching Daniel and Johnny, and I can’t believe I actually get to be a small part of the legacy that is The Karate Kid,” she said. “Once I discovered Cobra Kai a few years ago, it became one of my favorite shows! I had so much fun being on the set and singing such a classic song,” she added. “I cannot wait to watch every new episode!”