Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Movie Now One of Netflix’s Most Watched Movies Ever

It looks like Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx fans were awaiting their on-screen reunion. Their Netflix action-packed comedy, Back in Action recently made history by landing on Netflix’s Most Popular Films list at No. 8 with 138.3 million views.

The film joins the likes of Bird Box, The Gray Man, and Damsel. Back In Action was released to streamers on January 17, 2025.

Per an official logline, the film follows former CIA spies Emily (Diaz) and Matt (Foxx) as they are “pulled back into espionage after their secret identities are exposed.” As parents of two out of touch teenagers, they fight to protect their families. Fox and Diaz worked together on the 2014 remake of Annie, where Diaz starred as Ms. Colleen Hannigan and Fox played Mr. William “Will” Stacks.

The movie also marked Diaz’s return to acting after a 10-year hiatus. Foxx also suffered a stroke while filming and returned amid his recovery.

The film’s director, Seth Gordon, was impressed by how the two stars supported one another during production. “Anyone who was on set will tell you [Jamie] was the biggest cheerleader and hype man for [Diaz], and really for everybody involved, but especially for her,” Gordon said in an interview with People. “So she got to return the favor in that way spiritually.”

He says the two have natural chemistry. “[They were] totally finishing each other’s sentences … and seeing their chemistry and that energy together was really inspiring,” Gordon said of the “holy s***” moment when he met the stars.

Diaz told Graham Norton that the film was perfect for her return to acting, crediting Foxx for getting her back in the game. “I am back all thanks to Jamie,” she said. “I had 10 years of not paying attention to anything; not accepting any advances, and then I got this script and thought that maybe it was time.” She added, “If I was going to leave my family for 10 hours a day I wanted to do it with the most talented man in the entertainment business.”