Bugs Bunny Shows off Basketball Skills in 'Looney Tunes Cartoons' Season 2 Exclusive Clip

Looney Tunes Cartoons is returning for a second season on HBO Max, and Bugs Bunny is ready to show off his basketball skills. In an exclusive clip for PopCulture.com, Bugs Bunny plays a one-on-one game of streetball and gets the best of his opponent with his wits and creative thinking. The cartoon short is called Basketbugs and can be seen on HBO Max this Thursday.

Bugs Bunny's basketball skills are one of the many things Looney Tunes fans will see in the first set of episodes. The description says: "Bugs, Daffy, Porky Tweety and more of your favorite Looney Tunes are serving up an all-new season of mayhem in season two of Looney Tunes Cartoons premiering Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max. In the first batch of new episodes, Bugs hops to the basketball court for an ultimate game of streetball; Porky spends a relaxing afternoon with his nephew Cicero filled with soothing music, chainsaws, fire and broken windows; and Daffy lends his wing to Porky as an emotional support duck. Also in store in these 10 laugh-out-loud episodes are two howl’n new shorts starring fan-favorite canines Charlie Dog and Russian Dog, and more zany misadventures with Tweety, Sylvester, Elmer, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner, Marvin the Martian and more of your favorite Tunes!"

Season 2 of Looney Tunes Cartoons comes one week before the Looney Tunes characters return to team up with LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also can be seen on HBO Max and in theatres. Eric Bauza voices multiple characters in Looney Tunes Cartoons and Space Jam: A New Legacy and is excited about being the voice of Bugs Bunny in the series.

"It is a dream come true," Bauza told host Ismaila Alfa on CBC Toronto's Metro Morning when talking about voicing Bugs Bunny. Bauza also said that he had to practice a lot and go through two auditions to land the iconic role. "He's always been the calm, cool, collected guy and I think that's why a lot of people who watch Looney Tunes identify with him," Bauza said. "He's just the every-rabbit. Until of course someone tries to rain on his parade ... and then all bets are off."

Along with Bauza, the cast of Looney Tunes Cartoons features Bob Bergen (Porky Pig), Jeff Bergman (Elmer Fudd/Sylvester), Fred Tatasciore (Yosemite Sam), Candi Milo (Granny) and Michael Ruocco (Beaky Buzzard).