'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Teases Fans With Season 2 Message Following Rege-Jean Page Exit

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan has teased fans of the show with a Season 2 message, following the news that Rege-Jean Page has officially exited the series. In a tweet, Coughlan shared a GIF of her character, Penelope Featherington (who also moonlights as Lady Whistledown), and assured fans that Bridgerton's first season "was just the tip" of the "iceberg." She added that there is much more "in-store," and urged fans to "trust" her.

Coughlan's message comes shortly after it was confirmed that Page will not be part of Bridgerton Season 2. "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," read a regal statement from the show. "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. The statement then added how "Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer — more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Season One was just the tip of the Bridgerton iceberg, just you wait to see what we have in store... And you can trust me, I would know after all pic.twitter.com/VdtX8JE9MC — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 2, 2021

Fans of the show who are familiar with the novel series it is based on had already speculated that Page may not be in Season 2, as his character is not featured significantly in the second book of the series. Series creator Chris Van Dusen also previously implied, when announcing Season 2, that this was a possibility. "In my mind, they will always be Bridgertons and will always be a part of the show," he said while speaking to TODAY show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in January.

Pleasure and a privilege! An honour to be a member of the family - on and off screen, cast, crew and incredible fans - the love is real and will just keep growing ❤️💫 https://t.co/YBk4RvKNpx — Regé-Jean Page (@regejean) April 2, 2021

As far as what fans can expect from Season 2 of Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey — who plays Anthony Bridgerton — previously told EW, "They can just expect a lot from everyone. It was such an amazing introduction to the world via Daphne and Simon. But there's so many brilliant characters that have got so much going on, so my tease would be enjoy your year and don't get comfy and thinking you know what's going to happen. We'll all be back for more romance, hopefully, next Christmas, maybe further away."