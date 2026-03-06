‘Bridgerton’ Season 5 Gets Major Update

Bridgerton Season 4, Part 2 just dropped, but there’s already a big update on Season 5.

Production on the upcoming fifth season of the Netflix regency romance is kicking off in the near future.

“The writers’ room is done. We have drafts of all the episodes,” showrunner Jess Brownell told Vanity Fair. “We are starting production not too long from now. We’re definitely wanting to honor Luke and Yerin and all of their amazing hard work they’ve put into Season 4, take just a beat with that. But soon enough, we’ll be announcing where we’re going for Season 5.”

Bridgerton. (L to R) Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 401 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Bridgerton is based on the novel series of the same name by Julia Quinn. The latest season followed Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin Ha’s Sophie Baek, based on the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman. As of now, it has not been confirmed which Bridgerton sibling will be next for Season 5. Brownell has confirmed that Eloise (Claudia Jessie) and Francesca (Hannah Dodd) will be next for Seasons 5 and 6, but not in which order.

In the order of the books, Eloise would be next with To Sir Phillip, With Love, followed by Francesca’s When He Was Wicked. The series has already strayed from the book order, so it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened again, especially since Season 4 continued to set up Francesca’s story. But with production seemingly starting soon on Season 5, it might not be long until it’s revealed whose love story is next.

Bridgerton. (L to R) Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode 403 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2025

Netflix renewed Bridgerton for Seasons 5 and 6 in May, which didn’t come as a surprise. There are eight books in Quinn’s series, each centering on a different Bridgerton sibling. While Netflix has yet to renew the show for Seasons 7 and 8, it’s likely to do so at a later date. As for the fifth season, while production seems to be starting soon, it likely won’t premiere until at least 2028, as Brownell previously said that they’re on a two-year pace for each season.

It’s unknown when more information about Bridgerton Season 5 will be announced, but that could be any day now. If anything, there is going to be a lot more to look forward to and a lot more romance and drama. The first four seasons of Bridgerton are streaming now on Netflix.