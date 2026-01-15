‘Bridgerton’ Showrunner Confirms Leads for Seasons 5 and 6

Two more Bridgerton siblings will soon be finding love.

Bridgerton showrunner Jess Brownell confirmed the leads for Seasons 5 and 6 of the Netflix regency romance drama.

At Season 4’s red carpet premiere in Paris, Brownell was sporting two dainty white pocket squares with the front one embroidered with the initials E and F, and they held a pretty big significance. She told Deadline, “Both characters with the initials on my pocket squares will get seasons in 5 and 6. In what order? I can’t say.”

Bridgerton. Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton in episode 208 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

It’s been expected that Seasons 5 and 6, which were ordered by Netflix last year, would center on Claudia Jessie’s Eloise Bridgerton and Hannah Dodd’s Francesca Stirling. If the series continued to follow the Julia Quinn novels of the same name, Eloise’s book, To Sir Phillip, With Love, would be next, followed by Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked. However, Bridgerton has already strayed from the book order, so who’s to say that it can’t happen again, especially since the show has begun setting up Francesca’s season.

Jessie, meanwhile, is remaining tight-lipped on who will be next. “I wish I could say that I have started working on [Eloise’s story],” she told Deadline. “That would make me seem like such a professional as well if I was starting to work on it.”

Bridgerton. Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton in episode 302 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

It’s unknown when Season 5’s subject will be revealed, but Season 4, adapted from Book 3 in the Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman and centering on the love story of Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), premieres on Jan. 29 with the first four episodes, followed by the next four on Feb. 26. It can be assumed that the season will build up Season 5 even more, and even reveal which sibling is next. The end of Season 3 teased that Benedict was next up, so it’s possible the end of Season 4 will do the same.

As for Season 4, Bridgerton “turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.” The first three seasons of Bridgerton are streaming now on Netflix. Season 4, Part 1 drops on Jan. 29, followed by Part 2 on Feb. 26.