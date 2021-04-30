'Bridgerton' Casts Netflix Series Actor for Season 2

✖

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will be starring alongside one of her Derry Girls co-stars in the sophomore season of the Netflix drama. According to Spin Southwest, Coughlan's former co-star from Derry Girls, Calam Lynch, is among four of the series' newest actors appearing in the upcoming season of the BAFTA-nominated Shondaland show. While Lynch is not one of the leads of Derry Girls, he appeared in the episode "The Prom" as John Paul O'Reilly — the object of Erin Quinn's affection.

With only seven acting credits to his filmography thus far, Lynch is well on his way following roles in Dunkirk, Benediction and Disney+'s Black Beauty. It's unknown if he will return to Derry Girls following the Season 2 finale in 2019, but Coughlan will be back for another after confirming filming will resume later this year. Taking to Twitter this past winter with a thread, the 34-year-old shared the news by posting a GIF. "Can confirm Series 3 of Derry Girls is filming this year and I cannae bloody wait," she wrote. "Covid has pushed back filming several times, which has been so sh—e, but honestly, the storylines in this series are the best we've ever done, so I can’t tell you how worth it the wait will have been."

As for Bridgerton, filming has resumed, but Netflix has not provided a release date just yet. The sophomore season of the Shondaland period drama has seen some major changes with the exit of Rege-Jean Page earlier this month. After it was announced on April 2 that the breakout star was not returning for another chapter, he took to social media to thank fans for the "ride of a lifetime."

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," the 31-year-old actor wrote alongside a photo of himself tipping his hat while riding a horse. "Joining this family — not just on-screen, but off-screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it's all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Reports from outlets state Page was solely contracted through the first season of the show, with the plan always being for him to strictly appear in the premiere to align with the first Bridgerton book, The Duke And I. The British-born actor known for his roles in the 2016 Roots and ABC's For the People starred as Simon, the Duke of Hastings, alongside Phoebe Dynevor's portrayal of Daphne Bridgerton. Their fiery romance was the center focus of the first group of episodes, with Daphne continuing her role in the series.

Netflix, through the voice of Lady Whistledown, states Daphne, the Duke of Hastings' wife, "will remain a devoted wife and sister" to the Viscount and that "the upcoming social season and what it has to offer" includes "more intrigue and romance than [viewers] may be able to bear." Page's co-star, Coughlan and the series' notorious Lady Whistledown herself, also took to social media shortly after the news, revealing there was a lot more to come with Season 2. "Season One was just the tip of the Bridgerton iceberg, just you wait to see what we have in store... " she wrote. "And you can trust me; I would know after all."