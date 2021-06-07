Tour 'Bridgerton' Screenwriter's $4M Home With 1,000-Square Foot Bedroom Fit for Lady Whistledown

Writing television shows can be a lucrative business when you hit it big, as Bridgerton writer Oliver Goldstick has learned. The Emmy nominee lived in a luxurious estate in Los Angeles' Los Feliz hills that would make members of the Bridgerton family jealous. The home even features an astonishing 1,000-square-foot master bedroom, perfect for Lady Whistledown. Goldstick listed the home for $3.999 million, and you can take a peek inside thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

Goldstick, 60, has been writing in Hollywood since 1990, working on over two dozen shows. In 2007, he earned an Emmy nomination as an executive producer on ABC's hit series Ugly Betty. That same year, he won a WGA Award for Ugly Betty. His other credits include Desperate Housewives, Lipstick Jungle, Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Goldstick is a writer on Bridgerton, which launched on Netflix in December 2020. The series became an instant smash hit during the holiday season and is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. It was developed by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The show has already been renewed for three more seasons. Bridgerton, which is set in London during the early 1800s, is known for its color-blind casting and its sex scenes. Scroll on for a look at the mansion Goldstick and his family called home until recently.