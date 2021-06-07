Tour 'Bridgerton' Screenwriter's $4M Home With 1,000-Square Foot Bedroom Fit for Lady Whistledown
Writing television shows can be a lucrative business when you hit it big, as Bridgerton writer Oliver Goldstick has learned. The Emmy nominee lived in a luxurious estate in Los Angeles' Los Feliz hills that would make members of the Bridgerton family jealous. The home even features an astonishing 1,000-square-foot master bedroom, perfect for Lady Whistledown. Goldstick listed the home for $3.999 million, and you can take a peek inside thanks to photos from TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
Goldstick, 60, has been writing in Hollywood since 1990, working on over two dozen shows. In 2007, he earned an Emmy nomination as an executive producer on ABC's hit series Ugly Betty. That same year, he won a WGA Award for Ugly Betty. His other credits include Desperate Housewives, Lipstick Jungle, Ravenswood, Pretty Little Liars, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.
Goldstick is a writer on Bridgerton, which launched on Netflix in December 2020. The series became an instant smash hit during the holiday season and is based on the novels by Julia Quinn. It was developed by Chris Van Dusen and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. The show has already been renewed for three more seasons. Bridgerton, which is set in London during the early 1800s, is known for its color-blind casting and its sex scenes. Scroll on for a look at the mansion Goldstick and his family called home until recently.
Entrance to the house
Goldstick and his family lived in the home for 25 years. It was built in 1923 and covers 4,558-square-feet. It has high ceilings and glass walls, as well as a 40-foot swimming pool and terrace.
The huge master suite
The home has a large downstairs social room that the Goldsticks could use to host family functions. The master suite also has plenty of room, and even opens to the pool terrace. The home has four bedrooms and five baths.
The living room with beautiful views
There is a chef's kitchen designed to be used by caterers. It opens to the large family room. The outside also features artful landscaping. There is also a yurt on the property that the Goldsticks used as a gym and yoga studio.
Backyard patio
The formal dining room has nine-foot-tall ceilings. There is also a loft above the living room, and multiple patios, notes Homes and Gardens. Any writer will love knowing there is a home office that includes a 3/4 bath.
Family dining room
In November 2020, Goldstick bought a $4.9 million home in Montecito that was designed by George Washington Smith, reports Dirt. This home was built in 1929 and covers 3,865 square feet. It has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms.
An elaborate bathroom
Goldstick's real estate moves come as Netflix makes a bigger commitment to Bridgerton. Production is already underway on Season 2. In April, the streamer announced the show was renewed for Seasons 3 and 4. A prequel series focusing on Queen Charlotte is also reportedly in development.