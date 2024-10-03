Brian David Gilbert Unveils Test Pilot for New Children's TV Show 'Outdoor Ed'

Creator Brian David Gilbert just shared a unique project on his YouTube channel – the intro to a children's show called Outdoor Ed. In a post on his channel, Gilbert explained that this was a major project he took on earlier this year with his partner Karen Han, among others. They are hoping the series gets picked up by another platform, but for now, Gilbert hopes he can generate some interest with his massive following on YouTube.

Gilbert is best known for the videos he made while working for Polygon – deep dives into video game lore that often took surreal turns into skits and philosophical contemplations. His own YouTube channel features mostly skits, music videos and tutorials for things like hair care and cooking breakfast sandwiches. However, just before the publication of "Outdoor Ed," he made a community post announcing "a *SPECIAL* video." He explained: Earlier this year, Karen and I had the extreme pleasure of working on a pitch for a kids show called Outdoor Ed! I play Ed, a 20-foot-tall mountain man who wants to make a nature show with the help of his woodland friends and his sweet (if a little self-serious) producer, Business Duck (played by Victor Yerrid)."

"Working on this allowed me to achieve two of my biggest dreams: hosting a kids show, and playing a character who is really tall," Gilbert joked. "It has stop motion and puppets and beautiful physical sets made by some of the best artists and craftspeople and puppet wranglers (official title) in the industry, and I cannot overstate how much fun it was to make. The show is all about the joys of creating things with your friends, and the experience of making this proof-of-concept video was much the same. We all volunteered to make this because we loved the show idea."

"Even if the show never gets picked up, I'm so proud to publish it on my channel, and I hope it brings a little joy to your day. I can't wait for you to see it!" he concluded.

Outdoor Ed was created, written, directed and executive produced by Dave Cain. In addition to Gilbert and Yerrid, the cast included Han as "Inquisitive Critter" and Megan Goldman as "Sneeb." Gilbert and Han created the music for the series, while Yerrid is credited as the puppeteer.

It's unclear what's next for Outdoor Ed, which doesn't seem to have much of a digital footprint outside of Gilbert's video. Gilbert's website indicates that he and Han have several other projects in the works right now.