'Bosch: Legacy': Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers Tease Season 3 After Cliffhanger Season 2 Finale (Exclusive)

The stakes couldn't be higher as Bosch: Legacy wrapped its second season with a taunting call to Harry Bosch's phone from his old nemesis Preston Borders. Following the jaw-dropping cliffhanger at the end of the Season 2 finale, Titus Welliver (Harry Bosch) and Mimi Rogers (Honey Chandler) opened up to PopCulture.com about what's next for their characters in the upcoming third season.

In the Season 2 finale, Bosch's daughter Maddie (Madison Lintz) answers an unexpected call from Borders to her father's phone, confronting her father after the rapist and murderer tells her he "took care of" Maddie's kidnapper, Kurt Dockweiler, in prison. But did Bosch truly call on his longtime enemy to take out Dockweiler? Or is something more sinister afoot with the character Welliver calls the Joker to Bosch's Batman?

"Obviously, Borders is up to something. The question is, would [Harry] cross that moral line? Would he magnetize his moral compass in the service of revenge? That will be seen," Welliver tells PopCulture. Either way, Maddie's relationship with her father will be impacted "if he's being falsely accused of doing something he hasn't done, [if he's] being manipulated by a sociopathic psychopath ... versus if he has crossed that line, there are two very interesting dynamics."

Season 2 ends purposefully before Bosch has the chance to respond to Maddie's question about the call so as not to give any kind of "reaction or a giveaway in any direction," Welliver continued, calling Bosch's lack of response "deafening" in that moment. Whatever Borders has up his sleeve will also affect Chandler, Welliver added, especially after she announced her run for District Attorney. "I think Chandler, above anyone else, probably knows Harry the best; she knows that he has a really strong moral compass," he said. "But somebody messes with your family, who knows? So there's a lot of juggling going on, and I'm excited to get to the bottom of that in our next season."

Rogers is also eager to see what awaits Chandler as she enters the political realm after her "frustration" with the Lexi Parks murder case in Season 2. "I think that's one thing that Bosch and Chandler have always had in common, this sense of justice, and a bulldog element of they're not ever going to let go until they achieve the final result, achieve justice in whichever form it should be coming," Rogers told PopCulture. "So, I think there's a huge level of frustration and disgust, and I think for Chandler, she's been doing this such a long time. She's got plenty of money, and it's like, 'Hell no, this is not OK, and to heck with it, I'll do it myself. I'll show you how it's done.' To that extent, it makes sense for her, and it's something that I find really exciting."

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 is streaming now on Freevee.