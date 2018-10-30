‘BoJack Horseman’ Renewed for Season 6 on Netflix

Netflix has officially picked up BoJack Horseman for a sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

There was little doubt that Netflix would take on the animated animal series for another season, considering how popular it is amongst both fans and critics. On Tuesday, the company officially announced its plans to create another season, following BoJack (Will Arnett) on his increasingly dark adventures through Hollywood as he processes a lifetime of apathy and trauma.



Videos by PopCulture.com

Season 5 of BoJack Horseman premiered just last month on Sep. 14. It was an instant hit, garnering a 100 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes that stands to this day. That undoubtedly has something to do with the fast pick-up for next season, though the love for the show did not start this year by any means. The series as a whole holds a commendable 92 percent rating among critics and a 94 percent among average viewers.

The show is also arguably responsible for Netflix’s recent rise in adult animation series. BoJack Horseman is an early flagship for the company, and it almost certainly influenced the creation of shows like Big Mouth, F is For Family and others. The company renewed Paradise P.D. just recently for another season, and it has ordered an unheard of four total seasons of Disenchantment — the Matt Groening project that premiered just this summer.

Still, even in a competitive field, BoJack Horseman stands on its own. The series walks a unique line between drama and comedy, looking the darkest parts of the entertainment industry square in the face to the point of discomfort for many viewers. The show follows an aging actor who starred in a fictional 1990s sitcom called Horsin’ Around, and is now looking to find purpose in his life somewhere else.

BoJack Horseman also boasts a star-studded cast, including Arnett in the lead role. He is joined by Amy Sedaris as Princess Carolyn, Alison Brie as Diane Nguyen, Aaron Paul as Todd Chavez and Paul F. Tompkins as Mr. Peanutbutter. The show has also had a long list of A-list guest stars, including Jessica Biel, John Krasinski, Stephen Colbert and many others.

While the show has been picked up for season 6, there is no telling when we will see it on our streaming devices.

The series was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who executive produces it. Other executive producers are Steven A. Cohen, Noel Bright, Arnett and Paul.

All five existing seasons of BoJack Horseman are currently streaming on Netflix.