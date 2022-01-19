Bob Saget Honored in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Series Premiere

How I Met Your Father‘s years-long road to fruition finally ended on Tuesday when Hulu released the first two episodes on Tuesday. Sadly, their premiere came less than two weeks after the death of Bob Saget, who narrated the original How I Met Your Mother series. The premiere episode included a tribute to the beloved Full House actor.

At the end of the episode, audiences saw a title card reading, “In loving memory of Bob Saget.” Saget narrated HIMYM as the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby during the show’s entire run. In HIMYF, Kim Cattrall serves a similar function, narrating as an older version of Hilary Duff’s Sophie character.

“The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget’s voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act. It’s who Bob really was,” HIMYF executive producers Craig Thomas, Carter Bays, and Pamela Fryman said in a statement to Variety on Tuesday. “And it’s how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You’ll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved.”

Saget died at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida on Jan. 9. He was 65. The comedian was laid to rest on Friday at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills. Most of the Full House cast attended, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen. Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rozzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer.

On Saturday, Rzizzo shared a long statement about her late husband, calling him the “most incredible man” on earth. “Bob had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give,” Rizzo wrote in part. “And to the best of my ability, it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter.”

HIMYF also included a tribute to the original HIMYM. The pilot episode confirmed the show is set in the same fictional universe that Ted Mosby’s life played out in. At the very end of the episode, audiences learned that the show’s main characters live in the same apartment that Ted, Marshall (Jason Segel), and Lily (Alyson Hannigan) called home in HIMYM. Jesse (Chris Lowell) even tells Sophie that they got the apartment after an old married couple who also went to Wesleyan posted it on a Wesleyan alumni board, a clear reference to Marshall and Lily. New HIMYM episodes are posted on Hulu every Tuesday.