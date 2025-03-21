‘Blue Bloods’ Star Joins ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

The new Dexter series is continuing to grow its cast, and a Blue Bloods star is joining the A-list lineup.

Variety reports that Steve Schirripa has been cast in Dexter: Resurrection as a greedy slumlord named Vinny. Not too much is known about the role, but he will be recurring in the Paramount+ with Showtime series.

Premiering this summer, Dexter: Resurrection is the latest Dexter spinoff, coming on the heels of prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, which recently wrapped its first season. Sequel series, Dexter: New Blood, aired in 2021. Dexter aired for eight seasons on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. Resurrection was announced over the summer at San Diego Comic-Con, with Michael C. Hall once again reprising his role as the serial killer.

Pictured: Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco Photo: CBS

Schirripa is the latest big name to join Dexter: Resurrection. Other stars added to the cast include Eric Stonestreet, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Peter Dinklage, and Uma Thurman. New faces on the cast include Kadia Saraf, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Dominic Fumusa, and Emilia Suárez. Along with Hall, original stars returning are David Zayas, James Remar, and Jack Alcott.

Steve Schirripa can most recently be seen as Detective Anthony Abetemarco on Blue Bloods, appearing in Season 6 onward. He is also known for his roles as Leo Boykewich on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri on The Sopranos. Other credits include Hallmark’s Sisterhood, Inc., IFC’s Benders, the Nickelodeon original movie Nicky Deuce, Star Trek: Enterprise, Joe Dirt, and The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, among others.

Production on Dexter: Resurrection kicked off in January with Dexter vet serving as executive producer and showrunner. Hall is also an executive producer alongside Scott Reynolds, Tony Herandez, and Lily Burns. Marcos Siega serves as producing director. Chicago Fire vet Monica Raymund is directing four episodes, while Siega will direct six episodes. Resurrection is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios, with Paramount Global Content Distribution handling the distribution.

Whether or not more actors will be added to Dexter: Resurrection is unknown, but it seems like the cast is going to be stacked regardless. There will be a lot to look forward to when the show finally premieres this summer on Paramount+ with Showtime, but for now, fans can watch the other Dexter series now streaming. A premiere date for Resurrection should be announced soon.