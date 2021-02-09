'Bling Empire': What to Know About Netflix's Hit Reality Show

✖

Bling Empire is the latest reality TV series to take social media by storm. Drawing comparison to a real-life Crazy Rich Asians, the series is the latest addition to Netflix's growing reality TV slate, which already includes titles like The Circle, Selling Sunset, and Too Hot to Handle. Although a newer addition to the lineup, the series is already proving successful, and we here at PopCulture.com have everything you need to know!

Bling Empire debuted on Netflix's streaming platform on Jan. 15 and is among the first Asian-led reality TV shows. Executive produced by Jeff Jenkins, Brandon Panaligan, Ross Weintraub, Elise Chung, and Ben Eisele, the series focuses on the lives of wealthy Asian and Asian-American socialites, who introduce viewers to their luxurious lifestyles, where days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees. Some of the stars are self-made, while others are part of families who have generational wealth, and like most reality shows, behind the glitz and glamour, are plenty of secrets as the friends run multi-billion dollar businesses and travel the world. The first season consists of eight episodes and was filmed in Beverly Hills.

The cast is made up of a group of real-life super-wealthy Asians and Asian Americans who have amassed their fortunes in various ways. Kevin Kreider is a male model and actor who was born in Korea and adopted by a white family in Philadelphia when he was 3 years old. Jaime Xie is a fashion influencer with a massive Instagram following. There is also fashionista Christine Chiu, the show's couture enthusiast who has become known for her luxury tastes and designer closet. Anna Shay, meanwhile, is a wealthy heiress. Other cast members include "super famous" DJ Kim Lee, Kane Lim, the son of a Singaporean billionaire, Cherie Chan, Kelly Mi Li, Andrew Gray, Florent Bonadei, and Jessey Lee.

The show has received raved reviews and plenty of applause for its Asian representation in entertainment. The series currently has a 100% tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Mashable's Alison Foreman writing, "if you are somebody who likes this sort of show, then you'll want to add this to your queue - and maybe start begging Netflix for new episodes after that spectacular season finale." Andy Dehnart of Reality Blurred praise the show in his review, writing, "it's serious and comedic, balancing genuinely surprising revelations and emotional moments with a lot of playful fun between friends, too-and enough frothy drama to keep me watching."

While Netflix has yet to pick Bling Empire up for a second season, Jenkins, who worked on Keeping Up With The Kardashians for over a decade, said he is hopeful for a renewal. Speaking with Town & Country, he said he would "love to take this cast even further," teasing the possibility for many more seasons to come. He added, "there's so much that has happened in their lives since season one was shot. There’s just so much going on. God willing, viewers enjoy it and respond."

The first season of Bling Empire is available for streaming on Netflix.