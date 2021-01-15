Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 15)
Netflix subscribers hoping to beat the winter chill this weekend by staying inside will have their plans made a little easier thanks to the new additions headed to the streaming giant this weekend. As the workweek winds to a close, the streaming platform will begin stocking a total of 13 new titles to the streaming library, five of which will be Netflix originals.
Subscribers can expect the new titles to begin popping up in the library Friday, with the additions continuing throughout the weekend and joining the long list of titles made throughout the week. The new additions include the debut of Bling Empire, the streamer's latest venture into reality TV, as well as the fourth season of animated series Carmen Sandiego. While many of the titles are originals, the library will also be stocked with a few licensed titles, such as the fifth season of Syfy's The Magicians and the children's film Penguins of Madagasccar: The Movie, meaning that subscribers will have plenty of options to keep them occupied.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Bling Empire '
Reality TV fans are in for a treat, because on Friday, Jan. 15, Netflix will be kicking off the weekend with the debut of Bling Empire, its latest outing into the reality TV field. The series follows a wealthy group of Asian and Asian American friends in L.A. whose days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping spree. Behind the glitz and glamour, however, are plenty of secrets as the friends run multi-billion dollar businesses and travel the world.
'Carmen Sandiego: Season 4'
Carmen Sandiego is back and fighting against V.I.L.E. harder than ever when the latest season of Netflix's beloved family series, Carmen Sandiego, drops on Friday. Carmen Sandiego, an animated action-adventure series based on the media franchise of the same name created by Broderbund, follows Carmen, a modern day Robin Hood traveling the globe and stealing from V.I.L.E. and giving back to its victims. The series initially debuted on the platform back in January of 2018, with the fourth season set to be available for streaming Friday.
'Disenchantment: Part 3'
Matt Groening's mega-popular animated series Disenchantment is returning for part 3 on Friday. The series, which first debuted on the streaming giant in August of 2018 and was renewed through Season 4 in October of that year, follows the misadventures of Bean, a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and Luci, a personal demon, in the crumbling, magical, medieval kingdom of Dreamland. In Season 3, excitement builds as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. Disenchantment features the voice talents of Abbi Jacobson ("Bean"), Eric Andre ("Luci") and Nat Faxon ("Elfo") along with John DiMaggio, Billy West, Maurice LaMarche, Tress MacNeille, David Herman, Matt Berry, Jeny Batten, Rich Fulcher, Noel Fielding, and Lucy Montgomery.
'Outside the Wire'
Netflix is stocking a brand new sci-fi action film on Friday. Set in the future, Outside the Wire follows drone pilot Harp, who is sent into a deadly militarized zone where he finds himself working for an android officer tasked to locate a doomsday device before insurgents do. The film is directed by Mikael Håfström and stars Anthony Mackie, Damson Idris, Enzo Cilenti, Emily Beecham, Michael Kelly, and Pilou Asbæk.
What else is being added this weekend?
Avail. 1/15/20:
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) – NETFLIX FILM
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook (1991)
Kuroko's Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
Pinkfong & Baby Shark's Space Adventure (2019)
Avail. 1/16/20:
A Monster Calls (2016)
Radium Girls (2020)
What's leaving this weekend?
Leaving 1/15/20:
A Serious Man (2009)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Leaving 1/16/20:
Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
What was added this week?
Avail. 1/11/20:
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Intouchables (2011)
Avail. 1/12/20:
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
Avail. 1/13/20:
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY