Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 15)

Netflix subscribers hoping to beat the winter chill this weekend by staying inside will have their plans made a little easier thanks to the new additions headed to the streaming giant this weekend. As the workweek winds to a close, the streaming platform will begin stocking a total of 13 new titles to the streaming library, five of which will be Netflix originals.

Subscribers can expect the new titles to begin popping up in the library Friday, with the additions continuing throughout the weekend and joining the long list of titles made throughout the week. The new additions include the debut of Bling Empire, the streamer's latest venture into reality TV, as well as the fourth season of animated series Carmen Sandiego. While many of the titles are originals, the library will also be stocked with a few licensed titles, such as the fifth season of Syfy's The Magicians and the children's film Penguins of Madagasccar: The Movie, meaning that subscribers will have plenty of options to keep them occupied.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.