'Black Mirror' Returning to Netflix for Another Season

✖

Netflix has reportedly picked up another season of Black Mirror, and fans are overjoyed. The dystopian anthology series has been one of the biggest Netflix original series in the company's short history, but it has been nearly three years since new episodes aired. According to a report by Variety, that's finally about to change.

Multiple outlets have now confirmed that Black Mirror Season 6 is in the works, and is apparently in the casting phase. Sources close to the production said that the new season is more cinematic in scope than any previous iteration, but specific details about the new stories are being kept under close guard. There aren't even any hints about the new cast members this time around, but if it's anything like previous seasons we can expect some A-list talent attached.

Perhaps most exciting for die-hard fans, the new season will reportedly have more episodes than Season 5. Season 5 was comprised of just three new episodes -- the same as the first two seasons but down from Season 3 and Season 4, each of which had 6 episodes. They also said that each episode could be thought of as an individual film, which may have been a hint that episodes will be over an hour in length.

The swelling budget is no surprise considering how Netflix has invested in Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker. The writer and his creative partner Annabel Jones left their production company, House of Tomorrow in January of 2020 and created an all-new company, Broke and Bones. Netflix immediately inked a huge deal with the new company which may reportedly total up to $100 million.

This name change nearly cost Brooker, Jones and Netflix the rights to the Black Mirror brand, however. According to a report by Variety, the rights to the title changed hands from House of Tomorrow's parent company to a new parent company, which then negotiated a favorable deal with Netflix to hand the show back over.

The deal comes just in the nick of time for Netflix, which has suffered some huge financial setbacks and bad press in recent weeks. Hopefully, a new season of Black Mirror can help set the course correctly, but there's no word yet on when that project might premiere. You can stream all five previous seasons plus the film Black Mirror: Bandersnatch on Netflix now.