Miley Cyrus Compares Her ‘Black Mirror’ Episode to This Hilarious ‘Hannah Montana’ Throwback

Miley Cyrus made a hilarious connection between her recent role on Black Mirror and her old Disney Channel show Hannah Montana.

Cyrus rose to fame as a child star on the Disney Channel, playing the mysterious pop star Hannah Montana. The show had quirks of its own, but nothing on the level of Netflix‘s bizarre anthology series Black Mirror. At least, fans thought not.

On Saturday, Cyrus shared a screen grab from an old episode of Hannah Montana. In it, she wore her platinum blond wig, while her best friend Lilly (Emily Osment) wore a short purple bob. Lilly looked remarkably like Cyrus’ Black Mirror character, Ashley O, as she pointed out.

“That time Hannah Montana and Ashley O went clubbing,” she joked, tagging Netflix and Black Mirror in the post.

The joke went over well, and was just a small part of Cyrus’ Twitter takeover in the last week. The starlet made the most of her Black Mirror appearance, posting jokes and references for her fans all weekend long.

Some fans shared other screen shots of Lilly in her purple wig. On the series, Lilly eventually learned that her friend Miley was a secret pop star. After that, she was allowed to attend celebrity events with her, but she had to go in disguise as well. She took on the alter ego Lola Luftnagle, or Lola LaFonda for these occasions.

Fans with an intimate knowledge of the show found this to be fertile ground for inside jokes. Lola was a comic relief figure who often found herself in ridiculous situations, clashing nicely with the surreal world of Ashely O painted in Black Mirror.

Cyrus’ episode of Black Mirror premiered on Wednesday along with the rest of Season 5. The highly-anticipated installment featured her returning to her roots, playing a fictionalized pop star that may have been inspired by her real life. Cyrus filmed the episode last year while her home was burning down in the wildfires that ravaged southern California.

“Losing my home, losing that peace, was very unsettling. I didn’t go back,” Cyrus told Vanity Fair. “I felt like my roots got ripped from under me. I was working on Black Mirror in South Africa.”

“The day I heard we lost our home, my scene was set at my house in Malibu. My character was having a panic attack, so needless to say the inspiration was there. Anne Sewitzky, the director, and I became very close, since going through all of this so far from home, she was really the only mother figure I had.”



Black Mirror Season 5 is streaming on Netflix now.