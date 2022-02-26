Forgotten Bill Murray Movie Takes Over Netflix’s Top 10

A forgotten Bill Murray movie recently took over Netflix’s top 10 list. This month, St. Vincent — a 2014 dramedy starring Murray — spent six days in the overall top 10 streaming content, and 11 days in the top 10 movies list. The film is not currently in any of Netflix’s top 10 lists, but it is still available to stream for subscribers.

St. Vincent is about “a young boy whose parents just divorced,” and he “finds an unlikely friend and mentor in the misanthropic, bawdy, hedonistic, war veteran who lives next door,” per Flix Patrol. In addition to Murray, the movie stars Melissa McCarthy, Jaeden Martell, Naomi Watts, Chris O’Dowd, and Terrence Howard. St. Vincent was written and directed by Theodore Melfi, and when it was released is earned nearly $55 million at the box office, on a budget of around $13 million. The film was also critically acclaimed, and led to many award nominations, including Golden Globe noms for Murray and Melfi.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in 2021, McCarthy, O’Dowd, and Melfi reunited for , a Netflix drama about a married couple struggling with their relationship in the wake of a terrible tragedy. O’Dowd spoke exclusively with PopCulture.com about the film, and revealed that, while he and McCarthy shared a few scenes together in St. Vincent, this felt “like it was the first time” they were “getting into the trenches with each other.” O’Dowd added that working with McCarthy again was “lovely.”

“She’s all the things that she kind of comes across as,” O’Dowd says of his co-star and friend whom he also starred alongside in Bridesmaids, “very warm, but also, she’s very, very talented.” While the film’s subject matter is quite heavy, O’Dowd says that he gleaned a lot of support from McCarthy and Melfi. “I was very lucky in that I was surrounded by people who were very sensitive and lovely,” he shared.

“Melissa and Ted are just lovely f—ing people, but there were times where the kind of loss that these people go through, and as a father myself, to do justice and to get it to a place that it feels authentic, you imagine the worst f—ing things in the world happening.” O’Dowd went on to say, “And so, to have people around you who are keen to bring out, if not lighter moments, more comedic moments, was something of a relief, and I found that it can be overwhelming. Otherwise, I found getting into the mindset of a person who was been through this kind of loss, with the research and with the kind of the prep that you put in, that part of it was less difficult than getting out of it.”