Big Update on ‘Breaking Bad’s Future on Netflix

Breaking Bad fans no longer have to worry about saying goodbye to the series on Netflix come February. The AMC crime thriller was initially set to leave the streamer on Feb. 10, but What’s on Netflix reports that is no longer the case. Netflix has renewed its license to keep Breaking Bad through at least 2027. For the time being, the show will remain on Netflix until Apr. 18, 2027.

While it’s unknown why the extension happened, as sometimes titles leave Netflix and then are added back on at a later date, it’s noted that spinoff Better Call Saul will also be leaving the streamer on Apr. 18, 2027. Along with Philo, Netflix is the only other streamer that has both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Even though it’s possible that the shows could be made available on another platform between now and 2027, if that doesn’t happen, Netflix could very well stay as their permanent home.

Breaking Bad premiered in January 2008 on AMC and ran for five seasons and just over 60 episodes. The ensemble cast included Bryan Cranston, Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Betsy Brandt, Giancarlo Esposito, and Bob Odenkirk, among others. Spinoff Better Call Saul, which starred Odenkirk as the titular Saul Goodman, ran for six seasons and premiered in February 2015. Breaking Bad also spawned sequel movie El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, which released on Netflix.

Perhaps the movie being a Netflix original also helps the show’s cause to stay on the platform. At the very least, fans will be able to watch Breaking Bad on Netflix for a long time, assuming the license holds up for two years. Since there probably won’t ever be another Breaking Bad spinoff, as it was shut down by creator Vince Gilligan, there are always the two shows and movies that fans old and new can watch, which is certainly better than nothing, and assuming they stay on Netflix.

Unfortunately, not every title is as lucky as Breaking Bad, as there are plenty of titles leaving Netflix in February 2025. Much of the Fast & Furious franchise will be leaving, along with Southpaw, 21 Bridges, Aloha, Blended, Sixteen Candles, Stand By Me, and many more.