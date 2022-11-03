Popular Netflix Shows Are Missing From Library for Ad-Supported Subscription Plan

Netflix launched the "Basic With Ads" plan on Thursday, and as expected, not everything is available to subscribers at that level. Some of the most popular originals like The Crown and House of Cards, and licensed shows like Breaking Bad and Grey's Anatomy cannot be streamed if you have only subscribed to this new tier. Basic With Ads launched at 9 a.m. ET Thursday morning, as previously announced, and is also available in 11 other countries.

The streamer teased the ad-supported tier for months before finally announcing the details in October. The plan costs $6.99 per month and does not impact subscribers with ad-free Basic, Standard, and Premium plans. There will be four to five minutes of commercials per hour, and video quality is only 720p/HD. Newer movies may only have commercials before the films start.

Executives never said all content would be available to Basic With Ads subscribers. Some movies and television shows will not be available due to licensing restrictions. As The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week, Netflix still does not have revised deals with Sony, NBCUniversal, The Walt Disney Company, Lions Gate Entertainment, and other licensors that would allow them to include advertising in their content. Netflix executives have said in the past that between 5% and 10% of titles would not be available to Basic With Ads subscribers.

Scroll on for a list of some of the Netflix shows not available to Basic With Ads subscribers.