'Big Shot': Marvyn Checks in on Holly's Practice in Exclusive Clip

A new episode of Big Shot will be available on Disney+ on Friday, and Marvyn Korn can't help himself. In an exclusive clip obtained by PopCulture.com, Korn, played by John Stamos, checks in on his team's practice led by coach Holly Barrett, who is played by Jessalyn Gilsig. Korn wasn't supposed to be there but told his team that he was there to check on the court. The clip ends with Korn getting a 'Kalm Korn' message on his phone.

Big Shot began streaming on Disney+ in April, and there will be 10 episodes for the first season. "After getting ousted from the NCAA, a men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an elite private high school," the synopsis said. "He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court."

Playing coach Korn is a different role for Stamos as he's not a big sports fan. When Stamos appeared on Extra to promote Big Shot earlier this year, he revealed NBA legend Jerry West helped him prepare for the role."I said, 'Mr. West, thank you for letting me come to this rehearsal,' and he said, 'First of all, son, it's practice, not rehearsal,'" Stamos said while laughing. Stamos also admitted that he knew "nothing about sports" before taking on the role. "It's embarrassing," he said. "I didn't play sports. I don't know about them."

Stamos is known for being feature on Full House, Fuller House, ER and Scream Queens. He also starred in Grandfathered which led to him winning a People's Choice Award in 2016. Gilsig is like Stamos as she has appeared on a number of TV shows over the years. She is known for her work in Glee, Friday Night Lights, Heroes, Nip/Tuck, Boston Public and Vikings.

"I think with the arrival of Coach Korn, his ambition really rubs off on her and he sort of starts to realize that she’s been complacent in her own life and it makes for a really interesting dynamic because in some ways he inspires her to be ambitious which actually then puts them slightly into conflict," Gilsig said in an interview with Pop Culture Principle. "Now Coach Korn has the job that maybe she should have fought for. It’s really interesting and it’s just been really fun to find it because it’s not about romance at this point and it’s not about any of those dynamics. I mean, I really think they do have chemistry, but the show is really about the sport and the opportunities within it."