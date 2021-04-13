John Stamos Reveals NBA Legend Helped Him Prepare for 'Big Shot' Role

✖

John Stamos' new series Big Shot is set to premiere on Disney+, and he plays a college basketball coach who was recently demoted to a girl's high school basketball team. With Stamos not being a sports expert, he got some help from an NBA legend in order to succeed at the role. The Full House star recently appeared on Extra and said that former Los Angeles Lakers player and executive Jerry West gave him lessons on coaching and playing the game.

"I said, 'Mr. West, thank you for letting me come to this rehearsal,' and he said, 'First of all, son, it's practice, not rehearsal,'" Stamos said while laughing, as reported by PEOPLE. Stamos also admitted that he knew "nothing about sports" before taking on the role. "It's embarrassing," he said. "I didn't play sports. I don't know about them." The first season of Big Shot will feature 10 episodes and will also star Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux and a group of young actors including Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Tiana Le, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Introducing: Your Westbrook High School lineup. Don’t miss your shot at getting to know them when #BigShot, an Original Series, starts streaming April 16 on #DisneyPlus. (1/10) pic.twitter.com/ESoZDzYkwL — Disney+ (@disneyplus) April 9, 2021

Stamos plays a coach named Marvyn Korn who takes a job at an elite private high school after being ousted by the NCAA. "He soon learns that teenage girls are more than just X’s and O’s; they require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos)," the synopsis states per IndieWire. "By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and oﬀ the court.”

As Stamos continues to do big things in his acting career, the 57-year-old is also busy being a family man. He's the father to a 2-year-old son named Billy who he shares with his wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos. "The only silver lining is that I got to spend a lot of time with my son and my wife. But these times they're trying," Stamos said when asked about dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. But like the coach says: 'Just do your best. Be your best. Because the world needs that.'" Big Shot will premiere on Disney+ this Friday.

