‘Big Bang Theory’ Locks in Monster HBO Streaming Deal Worth Billions

While it may be over, the craze is far from it. Big Bang Theory captivated audiences during its 12-year run on CBS. The show has become such a hit that it has now netted quite a lucrative deal in the streaming world.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Big Bang Theory would be joining HBO Max in an epic deal. The exact amount for its rights is not known, but The Hollywood Reporter reports that it will be a multi-billion dollar deal.

“Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory,” said the chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer, Robert Greenblatt. “We’re thrilled that HBO Max will be the exclusive streaming home for this comedy juggernaut when we launch in the spring of 2020. This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it’s one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering.”

Along with HBO Max, the Big Bang Theory re-upped its syndication contract with TBS. The agreement will keep the comedy on TBS until 2028.

The show, which starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco, saw its historic run wrap up this year. The final episode aired on May 16. A spinoff of Parson’s character, Sheldon, came to life in 2017. Young Sheldon has continued to be a breakthrough series for the network and has already been renewed for a third and fourth season.

As for Big Bang Theory, the series finds itself among the most notable sitcoms, joining the likes of shows like Friends and Seinfeld, both of which have recently netted some big paydays for their streaming rights.

HBO Max purchased the rights of Friends, which previously aired on Netflix, for $425 million earlier in the year. Meanwhile, Seinfeld will be joining Netflix after the service picked up its rights for over $500 million.

Cuoco, who played the iconic role of Penny, wrapped up the series’ impact on its fanbase in an interview with Variety.

“Even over the years, there have been emotional moments and there have been hilarious moments. The bottom line is people just love the characters,” she explained. “They love when they laugh and they’re OK when they cry and get sad. At the same time, I know the writers want these characters to live on in our lives; they don’t want some dramatic ending.”

After this deal with HBO Max, the Big Bang Theory characters will be living on in all of our lives for many years to come.