Big 2025 Movie Hitting Netflix After $191.6 Million Box Office Haul

A wise streaming service always keeps a marmalade sandwich in its hat in case of emergency, or at least that’s what Netflix seems to think.

The third Paddington movie, Paddington in Peru, hits Netflix a week from today on May 15.

It is a sequel to Paddington and Paddington 2, and released earlier this year in US theaters on Valentine’s Day.

Paddington Brown is one of the most beloved fictional characters in Britain and around the world. He was created by author Michael Bond, who wrote 29 Paddington books, starting with A Bear Called Paddington in 1958.

Each story revolves around the kind-hearted bear from Peru who winds up being adopted by a family in London, and often finds himself in calamitous situations despite his best efforts.

The third film sees Paddington return to his native Peru, with his London family in tow, after receiving a letter from the Home for Retired Bears that his Aunt Lucy is acting strangely. He resolves to visit her and figure out the cause of her behavior, and somehow ends up on a hunt for the lost city of El Dorado.

In the live-action animated film series, Paddington is voiced by Ben Whishaw. The third film sees the return of many popular characters, like Henry and Mary Brown (played by Hugh Bonneville and Emily Mortimer), Jonathan “J-Dog” Brown (Samuel Joslin), Judy Brown (Madeleine Harris), Mrs. Bird (Julie Walters), and Samuel Gruber (Jim Broadbent).

Paddington in Peru was very successful critically and commercially, although less so than the first two films. It grossed $191.6 million and sports a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film will be available on Netflix next Thursday.