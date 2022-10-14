Best Slasher Movies on Netflix
When we think of Halloween movies, perhaps the first films to come to mind are ones like Halloween, Scream, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Throughout the history of horror, the slasher has risen to become one of the most popular subgenres, giving way to "the final girl" and countless screams, and as you begin to curate your Halloween movie marathons, Netflix has more than just a few pretty awesome slashers that should make the cut.
Although Netflix's streaming library once boasted some of the most iconic horror films, its content catalogue has dwindled slightly over the years amid the ongoing streaming wars, but that doesn't mean Netflix isn't home to some attention-worthy slashers. With a bustling horror library, the streamer has a few hidden gems in the slasher subgenre, including one with a massive twist to a trilogy of adaptations of some of author R.L. Stine's most popular books. Curious? Keep scrolling to see some of the best slashers currently available for streaming on Netflix. If you're looking for even more scares, check out PopCulture.com's lists of best ghost movies and horror films available on Netflix.
'A Classic Horror Story'
Runtime: 1 hour, 35 minutes
Cast: Matilda Lutz, Francesco Russo, Peppino Mazzotta, William Merrick and Yuliia Sobol
Synopsis: "In this gruesome suspense film, strangers traveling in southern Italy become stranded in the woods, where they must fight desperately to get out alive."
'Hush'
Runtime: 1 hour, 21 minutes
Cast: Kate Siegel, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, and Emilia "Emma" Graves
Synopsis: "A deaf writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears in her window."
'Fear Street' Trilogy
Runtime: 1994 – 1 hour, 47 minutes; 1978 – 1 hour, 50 minutes; 1666 – 1 hour, 54 minutes
Cast: Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Maya Hawke, Gillian Jacobs, and Sadie Sink
1994 Synopsis: "After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that's plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside."
1978 Synopsis: "In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer's murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival."
1666 Synopsis: "Thrust back to 1666, Deena learns the truth about Sarah Fier. Back in 1994, the friends fight for their lives – and Shadyside's future."prevnext
'Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight'
Runtime: 1 hour, 43 minutes
Cast: Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz, Michał Lupa, and Wiktoria Gasiewska
Synopsis: "Addicted to technology, a group of teens attends a rehabilitation camp in the forest, but a sinister force there intends to take them offline forever."
'There's Someone Inside Your House'
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Cast: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Jesse LaTourette, and Diego Josef
Synopsis: "Makani and her friends at Osborne High School try to identify and stop a masked killer who's targeting students and exposing their biggest secrets."
'The Babysitter'
Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Cast: Samara Weaving, Judah Lewis, Hana Mae Lee, Robbie Amell and Bella Thorne
Synopsis: "When Cole stays up past his bedtime, he discovers that his hot babysitter is part of a satanic cult that will stop at nothing to keep him quiet."
'Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)'
Runtime: 1 hour, 23 minutes
Cast: Sarah Yarkin, Elsie Fisher, Mark Burnham, Moe Dunford, Nell Hudson, Jessica Allain, Olwen Fouéré, Jacob Latimore, and Alice Krige
Synopsis: "In this sequel, influencers looking to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town encounter Leatherface, an infamous killer who wears a mask of human skin."