Best Slasher Movies on Netflix

When we think of Halloween movies, perhaps the first films to come to mind are ones like Halloween, Scream, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. Throughout the history of horror, the slasher has risen to become one of the most popular subgenres, giving way to "the final girl" and countless screams, and as you begin to curate your Halloween movie marathons, Netflix has more than just a few pretty awesome slashers that should make the cut.

Although Netflix's streaming library once boasted some of the most iconic horror films, its content catalogue has dwindled slightly over the years amid the ongoing streaming wars, but that doesn't mean Netflix isn't home to some attention-worthy slashers. With a bustling horror library, the streamer has a few hidden gems in the slasher subgenre, including one with a massive twist to a trilogy of adaptations of some of author R.L. Stine's most popular books. Curious? Keep scrolling to see some of the best slashers currently available for streaming on Netflix. If you're looking for even more scares, check out PopCulture.com's lists of best ghost movies and horror films available on Netflix.