The fantasy genre is having a moment in the TV and movie industry right now, but many fans are holding their breath waiting for the next installment of their favorite series. If you've been looking for a time to expand your horizons in the genre, you could always revisit some of the titles that are already included in the subscriptions you have. For Hulu users, here are eight of the best fantasy movies available to you now. In the last few years, fantasy book adaptations have taken over Hollywood with Game of Thrones, its spinoffs including House of the Dragon, the resurgence of Lord of the Rings through Rings of Power, and Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher Saga. These kinds of productions have fans feeling spoiled, as in years past fantasy movies typically cut their source material short if they were based on an existing story at all. However, in this golden age it doesn't hurt to look back at past originals and adaptations to see how far we've come and why the current slate is succeeding. It may also be helpful for fantasy fans to take a broader view of the genre so they can zero in on what they really like about it. While medieval fantasy is still leading the charge on screen, it is not necessarily the most popular subgenre in the publishing world anymore, and adaptations of fantasy books with non-European roots are on the way. Fans may want to consider movies with other inspirations and those that straddle the lines of other genres like horror and sci-fi to prepare for what's on the way. This list casts a wide net for fantasy fans of all kinds. Here are eight of the best fantasy movies on Hulu at the time of this writing.

The 'Hunger Games' Series Hulu just picked up all four of the Hunger Games movie adaptations recently, and it's no surprise that fans are flocking to rewatch them. A new prequel film in the series, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, is set to premiere on Nov. 17, 2023. Fans who want to revisit this dystopian sci-fi-fantasy adventure have a few months left to binge.

The 'How to Train Your Dragon' Series Hulu seems to have a major stake in the How to Train Your Dragon franchise, though sadly the streamer does not have the 2010 first installment. However, you can find the second and third film here as well as a spinoff series called Dragons: The Nine Realms, which has a new season coming out in June. While this franchise certainly targets a young audience, you might be surprised to see how many adult fans it has, even among readers of dense fantasy books.

Akira Hulu has a lot of anime and a lot of that falls under the fantasy genre, so to keep it simple here is one emphatic recommendation. Akira is a cyberpunk sci-fi horror movie that is iconic to the anime medium as well as its various subgenres, and it is essential viewing for anyone interested in fantastical fiction. Hulu has the English-language dub as well as the original Japanese version with English subtitles, so fans can decide for themselves how they want to watch.

Prey Another multi-genre hit on Hulu is Prey, the recent prequel to the Predator series that premiered exclusively on Hulu. Many fans felt that this movie didn't get the attention it deserved since it didn't get a theatrical release. It stars Amber Midthunder as a young Comanche warrior who encounters a Predator in the year 1719 while the U.S. is still actively being colonized by Europeans. It is a thrilling movie for old fans and newcomers to the franchise alike.

Robin Hood Hulu has the 2010 movie Robin Hood directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russel Crowe in the titular role, but sadly, the movie is only available to subscribers of the Hulu + Live TV tiers. If you have that subscription, it may be worth giving this movie another look. Some of its cast members have become much more famous since its release, including Oscar Isaac, and its gritty take on an old legend ages better than you might suppose. If you don't mind a grim take on an old fairy tale, this movie will probably be a great fit for you.

Clash of the Titans Another 2010 remake seems to make all the fantasy streaming lists – Clash of the Titans starring Sam Worthington. This movie was so successful it inspired a new sequel to the story, but its critical response was not so great.